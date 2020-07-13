/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL with pool
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Medith Manor
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Medith Manor
101 CROWN OAKS WAY
101 Crown Oaks Way, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1119 sqft
101 Crown Oaks Way. Gated, Guarded Springs community. 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms ground floor end unit with carport and storage. Spacious living room with screened porch and patio that overlooks your private courtyard and separate dining room.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Medith Manor
498 N PIN OAK PLACE
498 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the second floor with large screened-in the porch. Spacious floor plan which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. The community offers great amenities such as a large pool, clubhouse, and fitness center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Springs
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater
103 Elderberry Lane
103 Elderberry Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2749 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN, Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom, ONE-STORY single family home for RENT in desirable Sweetwater Oaks neighborhood. Split floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Results within 1 mile of Wekiwa Springs
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
60 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
956 Salt Pond Place #207
956 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
Upgraded & Spacious 2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs!! - This bright and open 2nd floor condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! Located next to the clubhouse with easy access to amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
202 Tollgate Trail
202 Tollgate Trail, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
957 Salt Pond Pl #202
957 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
568 Breckenridge Village
568 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1390 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1303 Willow Springs Court
1303 Willow Springs Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100 Available 08/14/20 Impressively spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in resort style living! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums with Washer/Dryer in the unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
401 Jordan Stuart Circle #107
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
401 Jordan Stuart Circle - 401 Jordan Stuart Circle M2-107 #107 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit Located in Apopka! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107
457 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107 Available 09/11/20 Spacious 2 BR Condo - Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
105 Oak Street
105 Oak Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1406 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
625 Greencove Terrace #127
625 Greencove Terrace, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
816 sqft
625 Greencove Terrace #127 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Newly renovated condo for rent. Downstairs unit! $1300.00 a month - 2/2 - 1st Floor What a Lovely Newly renovated home; Two (2) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
940 Douglas Ave Unit 140
940 Douglas Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Convient Location 3/2 Townhome in Altamonte Springs - This is a spacious 3/2 Townhome. Located close to shopping, dining, and I 4. This community is surrounded by large mature trees and has a community pool, spa and tennis courts.
1 of 19
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
698 Roaring Dr #379
698 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
MOVE TODAY - 3/2 Altamonte Springs - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Ground Floor 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,130 sq ft Wood Burning Fireplace Shutters Private Screened Patio Assigned Parking Engineered Flooring - Custom Paint Water & Sewer Included Washer & Dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104
484 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104 Available 08/18/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo for Rent - Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities.
Results within 5 miles of Wekiwa Springs
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
25 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
84 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Similar Pages
Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWekiwa Springs 3 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible ApartmentsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Balcony
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GarageWekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWekiwa Springs Apartments with ParkingWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL