medith manor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
167 Apartments for rent in Medith Manor, Wekiwa Springs, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,140
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
101 CROWN OAKS WAY
101 Crown Oaks Way, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1119 sqft
101 Crown Oaks Way. Gated, Guarded Springs community. 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms ground floor end unit with carport and storage. Spacious living room with screened porch and patio that overlooks your private courtyard and separate dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
498 N PIN OAK PLACE
498 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the second floor with large screened-in the porch. Spacious floor plan which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. The community offers great amenities such as a large pool, clubhouse, and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
259 High Castle Lane
259 High Castle Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1438 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! Welcome home to the GATED community HighCroft! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3210 CLUBSIDE DRIVE
3210 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1365 sqft
Wonderful second floor unit in the beautiful community of Sabal Point. That is a 2/2/1 is hardly doing it justice, you need to see the split plan master two bedroom layout to fully appreciate what this unit has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Medith Manor
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
5 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
655 Magic Court Apt. 185
655 Magic Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1036 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Hidden Springs Altamonte!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE first floor unit in Altamonte Springs, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you drive through this quiet and welcoming neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
568 Breckenridge Village
568 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1390 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
105 Oak Street
105 Oak Street, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1406 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Greencove Terrace #127
625 Greencove Terrace, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
816 sqft
625 Greencove Terrace #127 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Newly renovated condo for rent. Downstairs unit! $1300.00 a month - 2/2 - 1st Floor What a Lovely Newly renovated home; Two (2) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
940 Douglas Ave Unit 140
940 Douglas Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Convient Location 3/2 Townhome in Altamonte Springs - This is a spacious 3/2 Townhome. Located close to shopping, dining, and I 4. This community is surrounded by large mature trees and has a community pool, spa and tennis courts.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
698 Roaring Dr #379
698 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
MOVE TODAY - 3/2 Altamonte Springs - HIDDEN SPRINGS - Ground Floor 3 BR 2 Bath - 1,130 sq ft Wood Burning Fireplace Shutters Private Screened Patio Assigned Parking Engineered Flooring - Custom Paint Water & Sewer Included Washer & Dryer
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
253 East Hornbeam Drive
253 E Hornbeam Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1930 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home located in desirable Sabal Point neighborhood. Bright and Open floor plan with lots of natural light., perfect for entertaining family and friends. Big backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
536 SUN VALLEY VILLAGE
536 Sun Valley Vlg Road, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1139 sqft
MOVE-IN READY - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo on second floor in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Quality kitchen, tile flooring + window treatments. Light, bright, and airy.
Results within 5 miles of Medith Manor
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
59 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
26 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
58 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
