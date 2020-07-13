119 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL

/
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
387 Newton Pl
387 Newton Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1526 sqft
This Large 2bed/2ba home Is located in Longwood. It has a separate living and dining room with laminate and carpet flooring throughout. kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and all appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater
103 Elderberry Lane
103 Elderberry Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2749 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN, Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom, ONE-STORY single family home for RENT in desirable Sweetwater Oaks neighborhood. Split floor plan with plenty of natural light, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Point
253 East Hornbeam Drive
253 E Hornbeam Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1930 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home located in desirable Sabal Point neighborhood. Bright and Open floor plan with lots of natural light., perfect for entertaining family and friends. Big backyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
60 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Timberlake
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
568 Breckenridge Village
568 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1390 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2130 White Jasmine Ct
2130 White Jasmine Court, Orange County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5060 sqft
Impressive 6 bedroom 5 bathroom home! - Impressive 6 bedroom 5 bathroom home in Apopka ready for you! (RLNE5927910)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spring Oaks
655 Magic Court Apt. 185
655 Magic Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1036 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Hidden Springs Altamonte!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE first floor unit in Altamonte Springs, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you drive through this quiet and welcoming neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
957 Salt Pond Pl #202
957 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1303 Willow Springs Court
1303 Willow Springs Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 100 Available 08/14/20 Impressively spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in resort style living! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums with Washer/Dryer in the unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Jordan Stuart Circle #107
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
401 Jordan Stuart Circle - 401 Jordan Stuart Circle M2-107 #107 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit Located in Apopka! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1790 Marshall Drive
1790 Marshall Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Longwood- Priced to Rent! - This lovely three bedroom, two bath, 1,410 sqft home in Longwood is ready for you to call home! Upon entry, you will notice the large open area with the living room that leads into the kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107
457 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1088 sqft
457 Jordan Stuart Circle 107 Available 09/11/20 Spacious 2 BR Condo - Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104
484 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
484 Jordan Stuart Circle 104 Available 08/18/20 Spacious 1 BR Condo for Rent - Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
16 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
$
31 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
22 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
58 Units Available
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
