furnished apartments
25 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Springs
1 Unit Available
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.
Results within 5 miles of Wekiwa Springs
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
10 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Lake Kathryn
1 Unit Available
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
232 W 20th Street
232 20th Street, South Apopka, FL
Studio
$600
182 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Unit 2 is a newly constructed add-on to the back of the property’s address located in Apopka on a quiet street. The unit is a modern efficiency with 1.0 bathroom & kitchen. It's $600.00/month for rent and requires a $600 deposit.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
827 CAMARGO WAY
827 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1209 sqft
Nice split floor plan with a bonus room (solarium). This place can be rented furnished or non-furnished.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
617 MARINER WAY
617 Mariner Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2286 sqft
Beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bath ranch home located on Lake Orienta in Altamonte Springs, with boating and skiing allowed. Over 2200 Square feet. The living/dining combination looks out onto a screened porch, private pool, and Lake Orienta.
Results within 10 miles of Wekiwa Springs
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Errol Estates Country Club
1 Unit Available
1240 Villa Ln #145
1240 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
2BD / 2BA - Apopka - This is a beautiful 2 bed/2 bath FURNISHED Condo located in the heart of Errol in Apopka. Updated and lovely! Freshly painted. Carpet throughout living room/bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
336 N Summerlin Ave
336 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Furnished Apt- utilities,internet & cable inc - Property Id: 84785 Furnished- utilities,cable and internet included in rental rate. Located in the registered historic district of Lake Eola.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
662 Trinidad Court #662
662 Trinidad Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
759 sqft
662 Trinidad Court #662 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park Next to Full Sail University ! - Beautiful Furnished 1/1 condo x Rent in Winter Park next to Full Sail University. Seven (7) months minimum lease.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 PALMERO WAY
1555 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Listing Agent: Gina Carranza LA ROSA REALTY THE ELITE LLC sofloluxuryliving@gmail.com 561-307-6936 - New Contemporary Fully Furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Eola Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Ridgewood St 7
613 E Ridgewood St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Furnished Unit-Lake Eola Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 94546 Furnished $1,600 / $ 1,860 utilities,cable,internet and water included. Located in the highly desirable Lake Eola historic district.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
31992 REDTAIL RESERVE BOULEVARD
31992 Redtail Reserve Boulevard, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
(FURNISHED $2,395/Month) or (UNFURNISHED $2,095/Month)!!! Welcome to Serenity at Redtail, a small 70 home almost new development right next to Redtail Gulf Course Community.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
4167 PLAYER CIRCLE
4167 Player Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
838 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED! Amazingly priced completely renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium with a gorgeous Lake View from the Living room and Master Bedroom.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
151 East Washington Street
151 Washington Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
988 sqft
This modern condo is newly renovated, updated and fully furnished. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located in Downtown Orlando right on Lake Eola. All rooms have windows facing Lake Eola and the park.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1121 Arbor Lakes Cir
1121 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1249 sqft
This is a fully furnished executive condo rental. The term is for seven months but you only have to fulfill three continuous months if you let me know and you need to leave. Just bring your own towels.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
4119 WARDELL PLACE
4119 Wardell Place, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3776 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home is Baldwin Park. This home sits on a large corner lot with fenced in back yard. The master bedroom is downstairs with a walk in closet and full ensuite bath upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a large bonus area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
676 GRENADINE COURT
676 Grenadine Court, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
759 sqft
Located in beautiful Winter Park with easy access to main roadways for easy commute. This is a beautifully updated 1/1 fully furnished short term rental. Rent includes all utilities (Cable, internet, electric, & water).
