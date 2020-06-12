221 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL

/
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
478 N. Pin Oak Pl. Unit 208
478 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Longwood. - Cozy 2 bedrooms and 2 bath's' Deluxe second floor condo located in Longwood! Property with screened in patio in the beautiful Windsor at Sabal Walk community! Great spacious layout with 2 master suites.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
5112 Clubside Drive
5112 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1365 sqft
5112 Clubside Drive Available 07/17/20 SABEL POINT BEAUTIFUL 2/2.5 CONDO LONGWOOD - Come home to this beautiful community. This unit features an open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
404 Summit Ridge Place #312
404 Summit Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1274 sqft
404 Summit Ridge Place #312 Available 06/12/20 MOVE IN JUNE !!Spacious 2bd 2ba on 3rd floor! Water & Washer/Dryer included with rent!! - DEPOSIT $1,275 RENT: $1,275 MOVE IN JUNE!! Spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with tranquil view from
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
2208 Clubside Drive - 1, #2208
2208 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1365 sqft
Available on July 1st. A+ schools! right and cheery two bedroom condo has large family room with wet bar and sliding doors that open to a screened lanai overlooking a peaceful pond.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
498 N PIN OAK PLACE
498 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the second floor with large screened-in the porch. Spacious floor plan which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. The community offers great amenities such as a large pool, clubhouse, and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
6306 BAYHILL LANE
6306 Bayhill Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1365 sqft
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20 This condo has lots of living space! Both bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for a king-size. Both have large walk-in closets and two sink areas. Eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
387 Newton Pl
387 Newton Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1526 sqft
This Large 2bed/2ba home Is located in Longwood. It has a separate living and dining room with laminate and carpet flooring throughout. kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and all appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Springs
1 Unit Available
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Timberlake
25 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Timberlake
12 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1250 sqft
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
552 Olympic Village
552 Olympic Village Road, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1139 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo available at Stone Creek at Wekiva located in Altamonte Springs! Kitchen is stocked with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
443 Jordan Stuart Circle 105
443 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1088 sqft
Spacious 2BR Condo - *$500 CREDIT ON FIRST FULL MONTH. Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
956 Salt Pond Place #207
956 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1019 sqft
Upgraded & Spacious 2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs!! - Currently occupied but vacating 05/31/20. This bright and open 2nd floor condo has lots of space and is fully tiled! Located next to the clubhouse with easy access to amenities.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
625 Greencove Terrace #127
625 Greencove Terrace, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
625 Greencove Terrace #127 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Newly renovated condo for rent. Downstairs unit! $1250.00 a month - 2/2 - 1st Floor What a Lovely Newly renovated 1062sq foot home; Two (2) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE
4308 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1365 sqft
Newly renovated Condo in the heart of Longwood. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo on the third floor with 1365 SF under air. Sliding glass doors from the living room lead to the screened-in porch that overlooks conservation area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
401 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
6 Units Available
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
862 sqft
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1089 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
17 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
