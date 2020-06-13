Apartment List
/
FL
/
wekiwa springs
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Wekiwa Springs, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
478 N. Pin Oak Pl. Unit 208
478 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Longwood. - Cozy 2 bedrooms and 2 bath's' Deluxe second floor condo located in Longwood! Property with screened in patio in the beautiful Windsor at Sabal Walk community! Great spacious layout with 2 master suites.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
404 Summit Ridge Place #312
404 Summit Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1274 sqft
MOVE IN JUNE !!Spacious 2bd 2ba on 3rd floor! Water & Washer/Dryer included with rent!! - DEPOSIT $1,275 RENT: $1,275 MOVE IN JUNE!! Spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with tranquil view from screened in porch! Available to move in June 2020!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
259 High Castle Lane
259 High Castle Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1438 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Longwood, FL! Welcome home to the GATED community HighCroft! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
416 Summit Ridge Place #200
416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1586 sqft
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
498 N PIN OAK PLACE
498 North Pin Oak Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1110 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on the second floor with large screened-in the porch. Spacious floor plan which includes washer and dryer for your convenience. The community offers great amenities such as a large pool, clubhouse, and fitness center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
6306 BAYHILL LANE
6306 Bayhill Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1365 sqft
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20 This condo has lots of living space! Both bedrooms are oversized with plenty of room for a king-size. Both have large walk-in closets and two sink areas. Eat-in kitchen comes with all appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Medith Manor
1 Unit Available
4308 CLUBSIDE DRIVE
4308 Clubside Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1365 sqft
Newly renovated Condo in the heart of Longwood. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo on the third floor with 1365 SF under air. Sliding glass doors from the living room lead to the screened-in porch that overlooks conservation area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
276 HUNTERS POINT TRAIL
276 Hunters Point Trail, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1940 sqft
Spacious two story home on quiet street in Wekiva. Master + office on first floor. Sunny eat-in kitchen. Large great room with fireplace, screened porch, fenced yard. Two car garage. Great schools and neighborhood.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Springs
1 Unit Available
116 Raintree Drive - 1
116 Raintree Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1671 sqft
FOR RENT, 3 bedroom / 2 and half bathroom Townhouse in desirable private 24h guard gated community The Springs! The property is bright and inviting with high ceilings, wood burning fireplace in living room, fenced-in back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Springs
1 Unit Available
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1227 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Sabal Point
1 Unit Available
253 East Hornbeam Drive
253 E Hornbeam Dr, Wekiwa Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1930 sqft
Remodeled 4 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home located in desirable Sabal Point neighborhood. Bright and Open floor plan with lots of natural light., perfect for entertaining family and friends. Big backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Wekiwa Springs
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
24 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Whether you choose to relax by the pool or prefer to stay active, Timberlake offers you every opportunity to refresh, unwind, and enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir, Apopka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1438 sqft
Convenient location to shopping and dining and within walking distance of Golf Academy of America. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes golf room, car wash area, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Timberlake
11 Units Available
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to resort-style living at an affordable price. The Glades is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, FL, and offers the perfect combination of location and lifestyle.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
576 Breckenridge Village
576 Breckenridge Village, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1265 sqft
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
552 Olympic Village
552 Olympic Village Road, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1139 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo available at Stone Creek at Wekiva located in Altamonte Springs! Kitchen is stocked with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
686 Roaring Drive #342
686 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1138 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Home in Altamonte Springs, FL - You'll feel right at home when you walk in to this cozy and well-maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Oaks
1 Unit Available
625 Greencove Terrace #127
625 Greencove Terrace, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
625 Greencove Terrace #127 Available 08/01/20 2/2 Newly renovated condo for rent. Downstairs unit! $1250.00 a month - 2/2 - 1st Floor What a Lovely Newly renovated 1062sq foot home; Two (2) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102
448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
COMING SOON... Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1612 SWEETWATER WEST CIRCLE
1612 Sweetwater West Circle, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2047 sqft
1612 Sweetwater West Circle. Gated Community. Contemporary style with 2047 heated sq.ft. 4/2.5 split bedroom plan, foyer, formal dining & living rooms, family room w/fireplace, volume ceilings, inside utility.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
940 Douglas Ave Unit 140
940 Douglas Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1120 sqft
Convient Location 3/2 Townhome in Altamonte Springs - This is a spacious 3/2 Townhome. Located close to shopping, dining, and I 4. This community is surrounded by large mature trees and has a community pool, spa and tennis courts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
401 JORDAN STUART CIRCLE
401 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1061 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit.
City Guide for Wekiwa Springs, FL

“As worriment is far diluted, / And the mind is nearly muted.” (- Jamison Lee, "At Wekiwa Springs")

Wekiwa Springs is a small town located about 20 minutes north of Orlando. Known best for the Wekiwa Springs State Park, this sleepy town offers a relaxing escape from the bustling activity in Orlando and the rest of Central Florida. The town itself has just over 22,000 people in it and the average age is 40, and it’s has a lot of older folks who flock here to retire. The park offers a wonderful and peaceful reprieve and a lovely place to camp, hike, fish or just take in the sights of the great outdoors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wekiwa Springs, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wekiwa Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWekiwa Springs 3 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible ApartmentsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Balcony
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GarageWekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWekiwa Springs Apartments with ParkingWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerWekiwa Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWekiwa Springs Furnished ApartmentsWekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach