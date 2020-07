Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful END unit single story split townhome with tranquil pond view available for rent in the beautiful and highly sought after Plantation Bay Community! This townhome features a den or office space in additon to two full bedrooms and bath! Tile throughout the living areas and a wonderful cooks kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! This beauty is sure to go quickly! Come see it before it is too late, you will not be disappointed!