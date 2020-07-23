22 Apartments for rent in Putnam County, FL

/
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
144 Units Available
Springs at Hibiscus Crossing
1115 W. Hibiscus Blvd, West Melbourne, FL
Studio
$1,154
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1143 sqft
Springs at Hibiscus Crossing is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in West Melbourne, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Hilltop Road
214 Hilltop Trl, Putnam County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
Adorable, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms mobile home. Over 900 sq ft. New vinyl flooring. Large living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Washer & dryer. Spacious bedrooms. Master bathroom has a shower/tub combo. Screened-in lanai.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
211 BAY ST
211 Bay Street, Putnam County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$800
836 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath single wide mobile home. Vinyl plank flooring throughout, newly remodeled. New Central Heating and Air Condition. Newer Counters, Cabinets, Sink and faucets, toilet and tub.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
182 SPORTSMAN DR
182 Sportsman Drive, Putnam County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1512 sqft
WELCOME TO WELAKA and SPORTSMAN HARBOR. This 3BR/2BA doublewide is located on largest canal in the Harbor with an excellent view and easy path to the opening of the St Johns River.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
3429 Bainbridge Rd - 2
3429 Bainbridge Road, Putnam County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailer has hardwood floors throughout,Central Heat and Air located in a quiet family oriented mobile home community. Pics coming soon due to new kitchen being put in and also new paint, and more come check us out.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
101 CANAL ST
101 Canal Street, Putnam County, FL
1 Bedroom
$625
775 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage for rent. Enjoy the evenings on the screened porch. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Electric included in the rent. Must be able to pass a background and credit check. $50 Non-refundable application fee required.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3965 8 AVENUE
3965 SE 8th Ave, Bradford County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1456 sqft
Unbelievable 3 bedroom 2 bath HUGE home near Keystone Heights situated on wooded half acre of land- very private and peaceful. New 2021 Sprinter doublewide mobile home. You will be the first occupant. Imagine a home with everything new just for you.
1 of 26
Last updated April 16 at 05:36 AM
1 Unit Available
9305 SE 225TH DR
9305 Southeast 225th Drive, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1422 sqft
Large double wide with an amazing front deck and beautiful green fields surrounding it. Home features walk in closet, master bath with garden tub, inside laundry room and lots of kitchen cabinets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
199 Whistling Run
199 Whistling Run, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
2269 sqft
New construction 4 bedroom 3 bath , 3 car garage in St. Johns - Be the first to live in the brand new construction home is St. Johns county. 4 bedroom 3 bath home with over 2000 square feet and attached 3 car garage. Open floor plan .
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1650 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Bloomfield Way
144 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
2358 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Brookfall Dr
113 Brookfall Drive, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1191 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in St. Augustine.
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
190 LATERRA LINKS CIR
190 Laterra Links Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Luxury living in the prestigious King and Bear community at World Golf Village. The location can not be better with easy access to the interstate, shopping and malls, and a great location in the community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2258 CASCADIA CT
2258 Cascadia Drive, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2943 sqft
: Beautiful 5/3 Home on the Water with Huge Fenced Backyard! This home features a Formal Dining Room that leads to an open Gathering room with Gas Fireplace Surrounded by windows which Filter in lots of natural light.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1359 ARDMORE ST
1359 Ardmore Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1705 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15: NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEW CARPET IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS. DARK WOOD FLOORS IN ALL OTHER MAIN LIVING AREAS. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN WITH OPEN LIVING ROOM/DINING/KITCHEN WITH TALL VAULTED CEILINGS.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
417 FORT DRUM CT
417 Fort Drum Court, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1856 sqft
***Available 8/1/2020*** Beautiful home for rent located in the desirable Heritage Landing community with resort style amenities and Top Rated St.
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4600 Florida A1a
4600 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Waldo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite counters, Kitchen breakfast bar, tiled floors with two spacious patios.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Buck Run Way
222 Buck Run Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2399 sqft
Samara Lakes Beauty! 4 Bedrooms,2.5 Baths And Over 2300 Sq Ft. Neat As A Pin And Ready For Move-in! Big Home With Great Floor Plan. Fabulous Over-sized Kitchen With Bakers Island. Located On Water With Lake Views From Back Covered Patio.
1 of 13
Last updated March 12 at 04:59 AM
1 Unit Available
5299 US-17
5299 Us Hwy 17s, Clay County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great little house with nice kitchen and living areas. Re-done bath, newer roof, very nice storage building with the unit, great private rural living. Front room could be a small non-conforming bedroom
1 of 66
Last updated December 11 at 03:50 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Palazzo Circle
209 Palazzo Circle, World Golf Village, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2690 sqft
Holiday Special! Receive two weeks of FREE RENT in January on all before end of year Move-Ins!!!! Apply Now! 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has an upstairs bonus with full bath and closet! Open floor plan with tile throughout main living.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Putnam County area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Edward Waters College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jacksonville, Orlando, Gainesville, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs have apartments for rent.
