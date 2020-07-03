All apartments in Volusia County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

1780 Highland Park

1780 Highland Park Road · (386) 242-4060
Location

1780 Highland Park Road, Volusia County, FL 32720

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1780 Highland Park · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute Home in a Country Setting - Welcome home to this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Vinyl planking floors though-out. Open living/dining/kitchen and a family room. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the county air. Attached garage and plenty of parking. Laundry room has plenty of storage and includes a washer, you will need to provide the dryer.

Electric, water, septic, and trash pick-up.

Pets are welcome and a fenced area for dogs.

Move-in Money:
1st months rent $1,275
Technology fee $20 per month
Security Deposit $1,400
Administration fee $100.00
Application fee $60 per person over the age of 18
Pet fee (if applicable) $200 per pet

Total Move-in Money $2,795 plus application fee & pet fee.

Verifiable income must be at least $3,100.

(RLNE5781070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Highland Park have any available units?
1780 Highland Park has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1780 Highland Park have?
Some of 1780 Highland Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Highland Park currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Highland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Highland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 1780 Highland Park is pet friendly.
Does 1780 Highland Park offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Highland Park offers parking.
Does 1780 Highland Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 Highland Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Highland Park have a pool?
No, 1780 Highland Park does not have a pool.
Does 1780 Highland Park have accessible units?
No, 1780 Highland Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Highland Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Highland Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 Highland Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 1780 Highland Park does not have units with air conditioning.
