1780 Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cute Home in a Country Setting - Welcome home to this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Vinyl planking floors though-out. Open living/dining/kitchen and a family room. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the county air. Attached garage and plenty of parking. Laundry room has plenty of storage and includes a washer, you will need to provide the dryer.



Electric, water, septic, and trash pick-up.



Pets are welcome and a fenced area for dogs.



Move-in Money:

1st months rent $1,275

Technology fee $20 per month

Security Deposit $1,400

Administration fee $100.00

Application fee $60 per person over the age of 18

Pet fee (if applicable) $200 per pet



Total Move-in Money $2,795 plus application fee & pet fee.



Verifiable income must be at least $3,100.



(RLNE5781070)