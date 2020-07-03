1780 Highland Park

Amenities
Cute Home in a Country Setting - Welcome home to this updated 2 bedrooms 1 bath home. Vinyl planking floors though-out. Open living/dining/kitchen and a family room. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the county air. Attached garage and plenty of parking. Laundry room has plenty of storage and includes a washer, you will need to provide the dryer.
Electric, water, septic, and trash pick-up.
Pets are welcome and a fenced area for dogs.
Move-in Money:
1st months rent $1,275
Technology fee $20 per month
Security Deposit $1,400
Administration fee $100.00
Application fee $60 per person over the age of 18
Pet fee (if applicable) $200 per pet
Total Move-in Money $2,795 plus application fee & pet fee.
Verifiable income must be at least $3,100.
(RLNE5781070)