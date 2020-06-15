All apartments in University Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

Ferne

3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL 33165
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Come and see spectacular 1/1 remodeled apartment ,located close to shopping , grocery store, schools, bowling restaurants, gym, park, highways. Do not miss the opportunity !! This type of unit is renting quickly. Pool . Laundry facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ferne have any available units?
Ferne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, FL.
What amenities does Ferne have?
Some of Ferne's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ferne currently offering any rent specials?
Ferne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ferne pet-friendly?
No, Ferne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does Ferne offer parking?
No, Ferne does not offer parking.
Does Ferne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ferne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ferne have a pool?
Yes, Ferne has a pool.
Does Ferne have accessible units?
No, Ferne does not have accessible units.
Does Ferne have units with dishwashers?
No, Ferne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ferne have units with air conditioning?
No, Ferne does not have units with air conditioning.
