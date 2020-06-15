3800 Southwest 102nd Avenue, University Park, FL 33165 University Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
range
refrigerator
Come and see spectacular 1/1 remodeled apartment ,located close to shopping , grocery store, schools, bowling restaurants, gym, park, highways. Do not miss the opportunity !! This type of unit is renting quickly. Pool . Laundry facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Ferne have any available units?
Ferne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, FL.
What amenities does Ferne have?
Some of Ferne's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.