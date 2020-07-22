355 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL with washer-dryers
1 of 14
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 18
Formerly the Tamiami airport, University Park expanded so quickly the airport had to be moved to the southwest to make room for residents.
University Park is a small town of 26,995 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Town is home to the ###1 Golf Course in Southwest Florida, the dreamy University Park Country Club! The town is also near Sarasota, a popular resort destination and there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do nearby such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the G Wiz Science Museum. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in University Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.