Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:05 PM

355 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL with washer-dryers

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
10245 SW 35th St
10245 Southwest 35th Street, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Amazing REMODELED HOME at Lee Manor 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185999 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. Near FIU. 4 bedrooms with bonus 5th room! Move-In Cost : (1st Month, Last Month, & Security Deposit).

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Location House in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
10602 SW 20th Ter
10602 Southwest 20th Terrace, University Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fantastic Opportunity to rent this corner 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in the sought-after Westchester community of Les Chalets, across from FIU, & close to everything! This home features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances,

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1439 SW 104th Pl
1439 Southwest 104th Place, University Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
WESTCHESTER NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT LOCATION & NEAR FIU - FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY AND MIA, DOLPHIN MALL - INTERNATIONAL MALL, COSTCO, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS/CHURCHES, PALMETTO XWAY/TURNPIKE HWY.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1100 SW 104th Ct
1100 Southwest 104th Court, University Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious, beautiful unit, 1464SF living area, 3 beds /2.5 Baths, brand new luxurious vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances and full size washer & dryer. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,744
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
7 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:58 PM
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:58 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9602 Southwest 39th Street
9602 SW 39th St, Westchester, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
9602 Southwest 39th Street Apt #9602, Miami, FL 33165 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9211 SW 12th St A10746748
9211 Southwest 12th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1802 sqft
Amazing Pool Home at Poinciana Estates 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 186007 Location, location, location! Spacious 3/2 pool home in a very desirable area. This home has been recently updated and shows beautifully.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9435 SW 39th St
9435 Southwest 39th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen - Property Id: 309403 Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen and baths, impact windows, new A/C and appliances. Huge closets, indoor laundry, beautiful terrazzo floors, new wood blinds.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
2075 SW 122nd Ave Apt 409
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful apartment for rent in the Tamiami. Area, 5 mints from FIU and major highways !!!!! 3 Parking Spaces!!! Nice porcelains floors, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, roll down shades, nice appliances, washer and dryer in the unit (RLNE5932588)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1736 SW 125th Ct
1736 Southwest 125th Court, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fully furnished cozy two bedroom apartment in a quiet neighborhood. Great for staring couples. It's centrally located near the Dolphin mall, International mall and Turnpike. All utilities are included: water, electricity and internet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11850 SW 19th Ln
11850 Southwest 19th Lane, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1210 sqft
Impeccable, spacious 2 story, 2BR, 2 1/2 BTH townhouse, featuring updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, wine shelf, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, full size washer & dryer, tiled throughout, balcony in

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9140 Fontainebleau Blvd
9140 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Completely renovated 2 beds 2 baths. Corner Unit whit lake view from every room in the heart of Fontainebleau. Modern kitchen, pantry, quartz counter-top, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural lighting, closet space and super clean.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Las Sevillas
10132 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
NICE UNIT. 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOMS IN FONTAINEBLEAU. CENTRALLY LOCATED.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.
City Guide for University Park, FL

Formerly the Tamiami airport, University Park expanded so quickly the airport had to be moved to the southwest to make room for residents.

University Park is a small town of 26,995 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Town is home to the ###1 Golf Course in Southwest Florida, the dreamy University Park Country Club! The town is also near Sarasota, a popular resort destination and there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do nearby such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the G Wiz Science Museum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in University Park, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in University Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in University Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

