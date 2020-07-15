/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:12 PM
275 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University Park, FL
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
University Park
10245 SW 35th St
10245 Southwest 35th Street, University Park, FL
Amazing REMODELED HOME at Lee Manor 4Be/2Ba - Property Id: 185999 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. Near FIU. 4 bedrooms with bonus 5th room! Move-In Cost : (1st Month, Last Month, & Security Deposit).
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
University Park
1100 SW 104th Ct
1100 Southwest 104th Court, University Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious, beautiful unit, 1464SF living area, 3 beds /2.5 Baths, brand new luxurious vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances and full size washer & dryer. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
University Park
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
Great Location in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
University Park
11001 SW 38th Ln
11001 Southwest 38th Lane, University Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM WITH OVER SIZED ENCLOSED TERRACE THAT COULD SERVE AS FAMILY ROOM, DEN OR A 4TH BEDROOM! SPACIOUS AND LUMINOUS ONE STORY RESIDENCE PERFECT FOR A GROWING FAMILY. UPGRADED KITCHEN. UNFURNISHED. RV OR BOAT PARKING SPACE.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,031
1214 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Westchester
9435 SW 39th St
9435 Southwest 39th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen - Property Id: 309403 Completely renovated 3/2-new kitchen and baths, impact windows, new A/C and appliances. Huge closets, indoor laundry, beautiful terrazzo floors, new wood blinds.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 PM
International Gardens
12226 Southwest 17th Lane
12226 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1724 sqft
12226 Southwest 17th Lane Apt #105-P, Miami, FL 33175 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 PM
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 PM
Fontainbleau East
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
Sweetwater Groves
300 Sw 107th Ave
300 Southwest 107th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
LOCATION -Commercial Space for Rent. 1000 sq ft. Great for medical office. Very busy shopping center with plenty of parking and fronting SW 107 Avenue, close to Flagler Street, FIU and quick expressway access.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
Westwood Lake
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
Westchester
9211 SW 12th St
9211 Southwest 12th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1802 sqft
Amazing Pool Home at Poinciana Estates 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 186007 Location, location, location! Spacious 3/2 pool home in a very desirable area. This home has been recently updated and shows beautifully.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
International Gardens
1281 SW 124th Ct 21-D
1281 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Property Id: 309365 Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near major highways, excellent schools. Private gated community, community pool and nightly security guard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
Olympia Heights
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
Westchester
9110 SW 9th Ter
9110 Southwest 9th Terrace, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
UNIQUE 3/2 WITH 3,128 SQ.FT. ADJUSTED AREA !!!!!! YES ... HUGE IN AMAZING CONDITION WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. MINUTES FROM FIU MAIN CAMPUS, SHOPPING, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ETC.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
Olympia Heights
4310 SW 98th Ct
4310 Southwest 98th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
Sweetwater Groves
21 SW 113th Ave
21 Southwest 113th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
This is a beautiful townh9ouse in prime location near FIU, Turnpike, dolphin mall and international mall. it features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Large living room and dinning room area. Family room and cozy kitchen. MUST SEE!!!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOM 2.
