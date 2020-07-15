Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:36 PM

355 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1439 SW 104th Pl
1439 Southwest 104th Place, University Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
WESTCHESTER NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT LOCATION & NEAR FIU - FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY AND MIA, DOLPHIN MALL - INTERNATIONAL MALL, COSTCO, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS/CHURCHES, PALMETTO XWAY/TURNPIKE HWY.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1801 SW 103rd Ave
1801 Southwest 103rd Avenue, University Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Great Location in Westchester Area. 4 beds/2 baths single story home with large yard and with room for boat or RV. Close to schools and FIU.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
11001 SW 38th Ln
11001 Southwest 38th Lane, University Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM WITH OVER SIZED ENCLOSED TERRACE THAT COULD SERVE AS FAMILY ROOM, DEN OR A 4TH BEDROOM! SPACIOUS AND LUMINOUS ONE STORY RESIDENCE PERFECT FOR A GROWING FAMILY. UPGRADED KITCHEN. UNFURNISHED. RV OR BOAT PARKING SPACE.
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
13 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 PM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
6 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
12226 Southwest 17th Lane
12226 Southwest 17th Lane, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1724 sqft
12226 Southwest 17th Lane Apt #105-P, Miami, FL 33175 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9310 Fontainebleau Blvd
9310 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 beds, 1 bath unit. Tile floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets. Balcony facing garden and tennis court. Enjoy many amenities. Call for more details. Easy to show.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9110 SW 9th Ter
9110 Southwest 9th Terrace, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
UNIQUE 3/2 WITH 3,128 SQ.FT. ADJUSTED AREA !!!!!! YES ... HUGE IN AMAZING CONDITION WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS. MINUTES FROM FIU MAIN CAMPUS, SHOPPING, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION ETC.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southern Estates
3101 SW 117th Ct
3101 Southwest 117th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in beautiful Southern Estate. This property offers 1,578 square feet of living space and a lot size of 7,500 square feet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11790 SW 18 ST
11790 SW 18th St, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1114 sqft
Very well kept apartment near to FIU, Nice open kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms like no others. Big Balcony for entertainment. This is a must see! Ready to move in. Easy to show!

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11960 SW 18th Ter
11960 Southwest 18th Terrace, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom semi remodeled Townhouse. Large 2 Story, Corner unit located in the gated community of Les Chateaux at International Gardens in Miami. 1st floor tiled, 2nd floor carpet. Includes nice balcony.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9460 Fontainebleau Blvd
9460 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION GREAT UNIT 1 bedroom 1 bath . Centrally located FONTAINBLEAU area . tile floors throughout . Clean ! ready to move in Great living room with ample closets . 1 assigned parking Community pool . Laundry room .

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9731 SW 4th St
9731 Southwest 4th Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION! Beautiful 3/2 Single Family home, near FIU and major highways. Lots of closet space, remodeled bathrooms, huge living room/formal living room and kitchen. Spacious and well kept back yard that the owner will continue to take care of.
City Guide for University Park, FL

Formerly the Tamiami airport, University Park expanded so quickly the airport had to be moved to the southwest to make room for residents.

University Park is a small town of 26,995 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Town is home to the ###1 Golf Course in Southwest Florida, the dreamy University Park Country Club! The town is also near Sarasota, a popular resort destination and there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do nearby such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the G Wiz Science Museum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in University Park, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for University Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

