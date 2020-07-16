/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM
146 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in University Park, FL
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3901 SW 112th Ave
3901 Southwest 112th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
558 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath, full remodeled, brand new kitchen, great location! Walking distance to Winn dixie, Home depot, Publix, close to mayor highway, friendly community.
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
$
34 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
12 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,692
904 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:38 AM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
801 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9440 Fontainebleau Blvd
9440 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
676 sqft
Location !! Location !! centrally location, large one bedroom, one bath, close to airport, international mall 7 dolphin mall, SOME REPAIRS ARE GOING TO BE DONE !!!!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9150 Fontainebleau Blvd
9150 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
BEAUTIFUL 1 BED AND 1 BATH APARTMENT AT FONTAINEBLEAU AREA. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LAKE VIEW FROM HUGE BALCONY. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT. RECENTLY PAINTED. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. THIS APARTMENT IS LOCATED ON THE 3th FLOOR.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9310 Fontainebleau Blvd
9310 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 2 beds, 1 bath unit. Tile floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets. Balcony facing garden and tennis court. Enjoy many amenities. Call for more details. Easy to show.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9240 Fontainebleau Blvd
9240 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
COMPLETELY PAINTED AMPLE 1B/1b UNIT AT PARKVIEW CONDO IN THE AREA OF FONTAINEBLEU BLVD; VERY AMPLE APARTMENT READY TO MOVE IN. ONLY ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT AS WELL AS $1,000 HOA DEPOSIT AND $100 DOLLARS APPLICATION FEE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
10899 Sw 4th St, Miami, F
10899 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
804 sqft
Single bedroom unit for short-term lease in Miami-Dade, walking distance from FIU main campus.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9460 Fontainebleau Blvd
9460 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION GREAT UNIT 1 bedroom 1 bath . Centrally located FONTAINBLEAU area . tile floors throughout . Clean ! ready to move in Great living room with ample closets . 1 assigned parking Community pool . Laundry room .
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
Results within 5 miles of University Park
Verified
1 of 197
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
186 Units Available
Dadeland
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,619
794 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
$
38 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,846
863 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
792 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
26 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Kendale Lakes West
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
764 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
17 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
35 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
275 Fontaine Parc
275 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,867
693 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! Divine Living comes to Miami… An in-home experience that will impress. Choose from our one, two and three-bedroom residences that offer a vibrant appeal for today’s renters. Don’t just live, live divine...
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
50 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
816 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
44 Units Available
Riviera
Red Road Commons Apartment Homes
6620 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
664 sqft
Situated next to the University of Miami, this luxury pet-friendly community hosts a lobby service, media room and on-site garden. Apartments feature wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Close to the Florida Turnpike.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FL