Apartment List
/
FL
/
university park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

308 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
1100 SW 104th Ct
1100 Southwest 104th Court, University Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious, beautiful unit, 1464SF living area, 3 beds /2.5 Baths, brand new luxurious vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances and full size washer & dryer. Comes with 2 assigned parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,744
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8902 SW 4th Ln
8902 Southwest 4th Lane, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1572 sqft
8902 SW 4th Ln - Property Id: 317736 This completely renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in the sought after gated community, Poinciana Point.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
2075 SW 122nd Ave Apt 409
2075 Southwest 122nd Avenue, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful apartment for rent in the Tamiami. Area, 5 mints from FIU and major highways !!!!! 3 Parking Spaces!!! Nice porcelains floors, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, roll down shades, nice appliances, washer and dryer in the unit (RLNE5932588)

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
260 NW 109th Ave Apt 202
260 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1349 sqft
Brand New construction high-end second floor villa style condo. Never occupied!! sparkling 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 1 half bathroom unit has TILE & WOOD floors with quartz kitchen counter tops, brand new appliances, large living dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
211 NW 109th Ave
211 Northwest 109th Avenue, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2 STORY VILLA. Located in the quiet, family friendly community of "Villas Del Alhambra". 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer & Dryer inside the unit. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly in front of unit, plus additional guest spaces.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9180 Fontainebleau Blvd
9180 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready Apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Close to major shops and roads. New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
11850 SW 19th Ln
11850 Southwest 19th Lane, Tamiami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1210 sqft
Impeccable, spacious 2 story, 2BR, 2 1/2 BTH townhouse, featuring updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, wine shelf, remodeled bathrooms, freshly painted, full size washer & dryer, tiled throughout, balcony in

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9460 Fontainebleau Blvd
9460 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION GREAT UNIT 1 bedroom 1 bath . Centrally located FONTAINBLEAU area . tile floors throughout . Clean ! ready to move in Great living room with ample closets . 1 assigned parking Community pool . Laundry room .

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9520 SW 8th St
9520 Southwest 8th Street, Westchester, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Spaces, Ample Closet Space, Tiled Throughout Close to all mayor Highways and Shopping Malls and Restaurant, 10 Blocks from FIU Main Campus

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9140 Fontainebleau Blvd
9140 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Completely renovated 2 beds 2 baths. Corner Unit whit lake view from every room in the heart of Fontainebleau. Modern kitchen, pantry, quartz counter-top, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural lighting, closet space and super clean.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
300 Sw 107th Ave
300 Southwest 107th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
LOCATION -Commercial Space for Rent. 1000 sq ft. Great for medical office. Very busy shopping center with plenty of parking and fronting SW 107 Avenue, close to Flagler Street, FIU and quick expressway access.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11205 SW 4 st
11205 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Excellent location just few blocks away from FIU, very walk able are, plenty shopping centers around, No HOA, 1ST/2ND MONTH PLUS DEPOSIT, parking space for 2cars or more, available on Agust 1, property occupied do not disturb tenants.
City Guide for University Park, FL

Formerly the Tamiami airport, University Park expanded so quickly the airport had to be moved to the southwest to make room for residents.

University Park is a small town of 26,995 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Town is home to the ###1 Golf Course in Southwest Florida, the dreamy University Park Country Club! The town is also near Sarasota, a popular resort destination and there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do nearby such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the G Wiz Science Museum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in University Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some University Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

University Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Park 3 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Park Apartments with Balconies
University Park Apartments with ParkingUniversity Park Apartments with PoolsUniversity Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FL
Broadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLBiscayne Park, FLMiami Springs, FLCooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLPalmetto Estates, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLOlympia Heights, FLIves Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida International UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale