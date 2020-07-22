Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:35 PM

379 Apartments for rent in University Park, FL with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in University Park means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider befo... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
University Park
3231 SW 98 Av 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY
3231 Southwest 98th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Westchester 1/1 Pool Cottage ONLY. Available approx Aug 1st 2020. Rent incl pool & yard, electric, water & sewer, Cable TV, Internet, 1 gated parking space, gated, private entry, normal garbage collection & real estate taxes.
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,744
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Bird Road Farmsites
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9211 SW 12th St A10746748
9211 Southwest 12th Street, Westchester, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1802 sqft
Amazing Pool Home at Poinciana Estates 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 186007 Location, location, location! Spacious 3/2 pool home in a very desirable area. This home has been recently updated and shows beautifully.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1281 SW 124th Ct 21-D
1281 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Property Id: 309365 Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome centrally located near major highways, excellent schools. Private gated community, community pool and nightly security guard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Century Park
8930 W Flagler St
8930 West Flagler Street, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1260 sqft
Beautiful one story 3/2.5 condo in Century Park. Great living space . Lots of storage! Tile all through the unit. Best location in Miami! Close to all majors highways, schools, shopping, banks, pharmacy, etc.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9340 Fontainebleau Blvd Apt 408A
9340 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Beautiful apartment for rent in Fontainebleau area. This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms unit is close to schools, shopping centers, major Malls, highways and 15 min from Miami International Airport. The apartment is move in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainebleau Park West
10242 NW 7th St Unit 105
10242 NW 7th St, Fountainebleau, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1491 sqft
Beautiful apartment!!! Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9351 Fontainebleau Blvd # 202
9351 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1125 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious apartment at the Beach Club Condo Fontainebleau. This beautiful 2 story unit features the biggest square footage in the area , new appliances, 1 bed, 1 bath and guest bathroom along with the separate laundry room inside the apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
11930 Southwest 3rd Street
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2055 sqft
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/22/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Westwood Lake
10541 SW 52 St
10541 Southwest 52nd Street, Westwood Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
988 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL CORNER LOT HOME WITH OFFERS A 3/2 OR 2/1. YES 2 OPTONS! THE 2/1 WILL HAVE ACCESS TO THE MAIN HOUSE AND POOL.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4329 Southwest 97th Court
4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1676 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
International Gardens
1411 SW 124th Ct
1411 Southwest 124th Court, Tamiami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9180 Fontainebleau Blvd
9180 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Move in ready Apartment in the heart of Fontainebleau. Close to major shops and roads. New Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
9686 Fontainebleau Boulevard Apt #306, Miami, FL 33172 - 3 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/20/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9460 Fontainebleau Blvd
9460 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION GREAT UNIT 1 bedroom 1 bath . Centrally located FONTAINBLEAU area . tile floors throughout . Clean ! ready to move in Great living room with ample closets . 1 assigned parking Community pool . Laundry room .

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9140 Fontainebleau Blvd
9140 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Completely renovated 2 beds 2 baths. Corner Unit whit lake view from every room in the heart of Fontainebleau. Modern kitchen, pantry, quartz counter-top, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural lighting, closet space and super clean.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9240 Fontainebleau Blvd
9240 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
COMPLETELY PAINTED AMPLE 1B/1b UNIT AT PARKVIEW CONDO IN THE AREA OF FONTAINEBLEU BLVD; VERY AMPLE APARTMENT READY TO MOVE IN. ONLY ASKING FOR 1ST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT AS WELL AS $1,000 HOA DEPOSIT AND $100 DOLLARS APPLICATION FEE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Heights
4310 SW 98th Ct
4310 Southwest 98th Court, Olympia Heights, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
Completely renovated single family home in great neighborhood. Impeccable 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Impact windows, new roof, spacious back yard with a pool.

1 of 17

Last updated April 16 at 07:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Westchester
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Westchester, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
9325 Southwest 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33165 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
City Guide for University Park, FL

Formerly the Tamiami airport, University Park expanded so quickly the airport had to be moved to the southwest to make room for residents.

University Park is a small town of 26,995 people in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Town is home to the ###1 Golf Course in Southwest Florida, the dreamy University Park Country Club! The town is also near Sarasota, a popular resort destination and there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do nearby such as the Marie Selby Botanical Garden and the G Wiz Science Museum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in University Park, FL

Finding apartments with a pool in University Park means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in University Park could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

