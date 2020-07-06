All apartments in Town 'n' Country
8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct

Location

8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Town N County Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Executive Large Gated Townhome - Property Id: 263007

High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit.

This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath available for long term rental.

Prestigious gated community of 17 condos located in northwest Tampa.

2-car attached garage, fully equipped kitchen and 10' ceilings in all rooms. This gated, Mediterranean-style condo offers high end living.

Pets under 80 pounds are welcome along with children of all ages. Pet Fee $400 on a 1 year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263007
Property Id 263007

(RLNE5706903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct have any available units?
8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct have?
Some of 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct offers parking.
Does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct have a pool?
No, 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct have accessible units?
No, 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

