8709 Jasmeen Garden Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Available 06/01/20 Executive Large Gated Townhome - Property Id: 263007



High End, Gated Community, Shows Like a Model. Pictures taken when furnished. It is an unfurnished unit.



This executive town home is located in Tampa, FL and is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath available for long term rental.



Prestigious gated community of 17 condos located in northwest Tampa.



2-car attached garage, fully equipped kitchen and 10' ceilings in all rooms. This gated, Mediterranean-style condo offers high end living.



Pets under 80 pounds are welcome along with children of all ages. Pet Fee $400 on a 1 year lease.

