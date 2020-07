Amenities

Beautiful townhouse for rent in Kendall. Tuscany Villages, 3 bed and 2 and a half baths. Patio and garage for 1 vehicle. The neighborhood has a gym, two swimming pools, a playground, and 24-hour security. The basic cable is included. Excellent location, at just minutes to the Miami international airport, shopping centers, and the Tamiami airport.