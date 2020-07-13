191 Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL with pool

/
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12755 SW 136th St # 3301 -1
12755 Southwest 136th Street, Three Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Stunning Townhouse - Property Id: 288353 Azura is the urban paradise you've been searching for. Nestled away in the heart of Kendall, FL, this community was designed for those who desire an elevated way of life.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12994 Southwest 132nd Terrace - 1
12994 Southwest 132nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1733 sqft
Charming Townhouse, 3/2.5 with spacious bedrooms and living areas. Private backyard. Amenities include a gym, community pool, and clubhouse. Centrally located.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12884 SW 134th Ter
12884 Southwest 134th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful townhouse for rent in Kendall. Tuscany Villages, 3 bed and 2 and a half baths. Patio and garage for 1 vehicle. The neighborhood has a gym, two swimming pools, a playground, and 24-hour security. The basic cable is included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12830 SW 134th St
12830 Southwest 134th Street, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
GREAT RENTAL AT TUSCANY 3/2/1 WITH GARAGE CONVERTED WITH A/C, TILED THROUGHOUT, LAUNDRY ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, PLAYGROUND, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS. (LONDON SQUARE MALL & KENDALL BREEZE & PLAZA PARADISO)
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12230 SW 123rd Pass
12230 SW 123rd Path, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Absolutely gorgeous over sized 3 bed 2.5 bathroom with sitting room town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze, " The Toledo model".
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14005 SE 130 Ave
14005 Southwest 130th Avenue, Three Lakes, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,397
2622 sqft
Twin Lake - Property Id: 263691 Beautiful 5/3 single-family home with a pool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263691 Property Id 263691 (RLNE5710737)
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
65 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15118 SW 141st Ct
15118 Southwest 141st Court, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182733 A MUST SEE!!!...
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13934 SW 157th St
13934 Southwest 157th Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This property has been beautifully remodeled. It has 24x24 porcelain floors throughout the entire house, marble bathrooms, granite countertops, high hat lighting throughout the house, and many more options you must see.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11530 SW 109th Rd
11530 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great Opportunity !! Townhouse 3bed/2.5 bath in a great location at SABAL Chase closed to Palmetto and Turnpike. Walking distance to Publix, Miami-Dade Community College, Elementary School, and Daycare center .
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
13223 SW 111th Ter
13223 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing Opportunity!!! Premiere Community of the The Crossings. Beautiful corner unit with a huge wrap around patio all around the unit. LOOKS and FEELS like acute little house. Very bright with natural light.
1 of 23
Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
11600 Southwest 122nd Place
11600 Southwest 122nd Place, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1225 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
12 Units Available
Lago Mar
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,418
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,371
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
