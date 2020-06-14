Apartment List
/
FL
/
three lakes
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

165 Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Three Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12326 SW 123rd St
12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12755 SW 136th St
12755 Southwest 136th Street, Three Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
Luxury Rentals, washer/dryer in-unit, fitness center, pool, lounge, business center, courtyard

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12231 SW 124th Ct
12231 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KENDALL BREEZE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL ROD IRON AND WOOD STAIRCASE.
Results within 1 mile of Three Lakes
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13449 SW 108 ST CR S
13449 Southwest 108th Street Circle South, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 1-story home (bigger then tax roll) in The Crossings Community! This Charming home features: Ceramic floors thru-out, high wood beam ceilings, spacious rooms, washer/dryer, living room w/view to a nice sized fenced
Results within 5 miles of Three Lakes
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,227
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks
15000 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
895 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a preferred Miami location. Community offer two pools, gym and nearby trails. Outdoor kitchens and grilling stations. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,322
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
King Court
10 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Three Lakes, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Three Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Three Lakes 2 BedroomsThree Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThree Lakes 3 BedroomsThree Lakes Apartments with Balcony
Three Lakes Apartments with GarageThree Lakes Apartments with GymThree Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThree Lakes Apartments with Parking
Three Lakes Apartments with PoolThree Lakes Apartments with Washer-DryerThree Lakes Dog Friendly ApartmentsThree Lakes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FL
Roosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale