2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12755 SW 136th St
12755 Southwest 136th Street, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
Luxury Rentals, washer/dryer in-unit, fitness center, pool, lounge, business center, courtyard
Results within 1 mile of Three Lakes
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Richmond West
4 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Killian Pines
1 Unit Available
11332 SW 114th Lane Cir
11332 Southwest 114th Lane Circle, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Private Colorado Style Chalet in Pinetree Village, Great close in Kendall Location.14 ft Wood Cathedral Ceilings,Tile floors,large Sliding Glass Doors,Clerestory Windows and a Skylight bring the outdoors in. Private no traffic street.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13717 SW 149th Cir Ln
13717 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Don't miss it! This 2Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Stories Townhome/Villa in desirable Country Walk. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile throughout the first floor and laminated floors on the 2nd. Balcony on Master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Three Lakes
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Palmetto Bay
42 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1054 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 05:32pm
Contact for Availability
Vista Lago at the Hammocks
10571 Southwest 156th Place, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1049 sqft
A nicely treed, modern community, these apartments offer beautiful fixtures and modern amenities. Apartments include bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, dishwashers, walk-in closets, ovens, and ranges, as well as 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
King Court
9 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Nob Hill
9856 N Kendall Dr, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
929 sqft
Nob Hill is located in the heart of Kendall at 9856 SW 88th Street near shops, popular restaurants, major highways and in the highly ranked Kendale Elementary school zone.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Sunset West
13 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1180 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
$
Kendall
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
957 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Lago Mar
12 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1044 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1126 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
King Court
2 Units Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
