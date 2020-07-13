Apartment List
156 Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Three Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12847 SW 146th Ln
12847 Southwest 146th Lane, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1404 sqft
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $100 credit and background check. Move in with first, last and security-tenant is responsible for any utility required deposits.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12884 SW 134th Ter
12884 Southwest 134th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful townhouse for rent in Kendall. Tuscany Villages, 3 bed and 2 and a half baths. Patio and garage for 1 vehicle. The neighborhood has a gym, two swimming pools, a playground, and 24-hour security. The basic cable is included.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14156 SW 126th Pl
14156 Southwest 126th Place, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14179 SW 126th Pl
14179 Southwest 126th Place, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
A very nice ready to move into 3 Bedrooms, 2 & Half Bathrooms & 1 Car Garage townhouse in a Gated Subdivision.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12830 SW 134th St
12830 Southwest 134th Street, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
GREAT RENTAL AT TUSCANY 3/2/1 WITH GARAGE CONVERTED WITH A/C, TILED THROUGHOUT, LAUNDRY ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, PLAYGROUND, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS. (LONDON SQUARE MALL & KENDALL BREEZE & PLAZA PARADISO)

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12230 SW 123rd Pass
12230 SW 123rd Path, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Absolutely gorgeous over sized 3 bed 2.5 bathroom with sitting room town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze, " The Toledo model".

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
Results within 1 mile of Three Lakes
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
65 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15510 SW 133rd Pl
15510 Southwest 133rd Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM AND 2 CAR PARKING SPACE CONDO IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. ALL TILE IN MAIN AREA, NEUTRAL PAINT, WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPERATE ROOM.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Estates
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
11745 Sw 116th Terrace
11745 Southwest 116th Terrace, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1572 sqft
Hello, I have a furnished efficiency at a clean and safe home in Kendall all utilities are included . For ONE PERSON ONLY! Great location near PUBLIX and MIAMI Dade College. Good luck with your search, Craig 305-992-4111

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13934 SW 157th St
13934 Southwest 157th Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This property has been beautifully remodeled. It has 24x24 porcelain floors throughout the entire house, marble bathrooms, granite countertops, high hat lighting throughout the house, and many more options you must see.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
13223 SW 111th Ter
13223 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Amazing Opportunity!!! Premiere Community of the The Crossings. Beautiful corner unit with a huge wrap around patio all around the unit. LOOKS and FEELS like acute little house. Very bright with natural light.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.

Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
14009 SW 155th Ter
14009 Southwest 155th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
Beautiful Spacious 4/3 Home, (1 bedroom/1 full bathroom in the 1st floor), Huge Bedrooms spaces, Laminated Wood Floors, All appliances Stainless Steel, Large Walk in closets, New modern ceiling fans, High ceilings, Nest Thermostats, Large Center

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
14221 SW 160 Terr
14221 Southwest 160th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
250 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment - Property Id: 317727 Brand new one room studio apartment with it's own private entrance and one parking space. Kitchenette and full bathroom. Electricity, water, trash, wifi included.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
11600 Southwest 122nd Place
11600 Southwest 122nd Place, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1225 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Three Lakes
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
The Crossings
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1353 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Three Lakes, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Three Lakes apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

