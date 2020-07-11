200 Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12755 SW 136th St # 3301 -1
12755 Southwest 136th Street, Three Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Stunning Townhouse - Property Id: 288353 Azura is the urban paradise you've been searching for. Nestled away in the heart of Kendall, FL, this community was designed for those who desire an elevated way of life.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12884 SW 134th Ter
12884 Southwest 134th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful townhouse for rent in Kendall. Tuscany Villages, 3 bed and 2 and a half baths. Patio and garage for 1 vehicle. The neighborhood has a gym, two swimming pools, a playground, and 24-hour security. The basic cable is included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14156 SW 126th Pl
14156 Southwest 126th Place, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing and spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14330 SW 121st Pl
14330 Southwest 121st Place, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Very nice unit, completely remodeled, gated community with 24 hours guard, beautiful & confortable 2 story in Bonita Vilas. This property features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and a half. Tile throughout ,open kitchen, patio and washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
14179 SW 126th Pl
14179 Southwest 126th Place, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
A very nice ready to move into 3 Bedrooms, 2 & Half Bathrooms & 1 Car Garage townhouse in a Gated Subdivision.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12830 SW 134th St
12830 Southwest 134th Street, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
GREAT RENTAL AT TUSCANY 3/2/1 WITH GARAGE CONVERTED WITH A/C, TILED THROUGHOUT, LAUNDRY ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, PLAYGROUND, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS. (LONDON SQUARE MALL & KENDALL BREEZE & PLAZA PARADISO)
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12230 SW 123rd Pass
12230 SW 123rd Path, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Absolutely gorgeous over sized 3 bed 2.5 bathroom with sitting room town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze, " The Toledo model".
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Three Lakes
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
Results within 1 mile of Three Lakes
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Richmond West
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
65 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
15510 SW 133rd Pl
15510 Southwest 133rd Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM AND 2 CAR PARKING SPACE CONDO IN THE HEART OF MIAMI. ALL TILE IN MAIN AREA, NEUTRAL PAINT, WOOD LAMINATE FLOOR IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPERATE ROOM.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Devon-Aire Estates
12420 SW 109th Ter
12420 Southwest 109th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1614 sqft
Amazing Home at Devon Air 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182738 A MUST SEE!!!...Ready to move in.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11429 SW 110th Ln # 110
11429 Southwest 110th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Amazing Townhouse Renovated 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 179395 A MUST SEE!...Rarely found two story townhouse with garage an interior patio. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs and one bedroom one bathroom downstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
13721 SW 149th Cir Ln
13721 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy townhouse in the highly desired community of Country Walk. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Tile floors, Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite counter top, washer/dryer in the unit. A small enclosed space for an office.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
15118 SW 141st Ct
15118 Southwest 141st Court, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1870 sqft
Amazing Pool Home 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 182733 A MUST SEE!!!...
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
The Crossings
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11745 Sw 116th Terrace
11745 Southwest 116th Terrace, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1572 sqft
Hello, I have a furnished efficiency at a clean and safe home in Kendall all utilities are included . For ONE PERSON ONLY! Great location near PUBLIX and MIAMI Dade College. Good luck with your search, Craig 305-992-4111
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
13934 SW 157th St
13934 Southwest 157th Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
This property has been beautifully remodeled. It has 24x24 porcelain floors throughout the entire house, marble bathrooms, granite countertops, high hat lighting throughout the house, and many more options you must see.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sabal Chase
11530 SW 109th Rd
11530 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great Opportunity !! Townhouse 3bed/2.5 bath in a great location at SABAL Chase closed to Palmetto and Turnpike. Walking distance to Publix, Miami-Dade Community College, Elementary School, and Daycare center .
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Richmond West
15835 SW 144th Ct
15835 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This impeccably updated four bedrooms, two baths, is your perfect rental home. This ideal home is entirely move-in-ready – bring your things! With new impact windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets w/ Corian countertops.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Richmond Heights
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.
