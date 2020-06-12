/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:22 PM
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14134 Southwest 120th Court
14134 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
14134 Southwest 120th Court Apt #3-14, Miami, FL 33186 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14391 SW 120th Ct
14391 Southwest 120th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
This townhome features 3 beds/2.5 baths with large kitchen overseeing the dining/living area. High ceiling in master bedroom and walk in closet. Only 2 vehicles per unit HOA MANDATE. Fenced patio with no back neighbors.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12456 SW 126th Ave
12456 SW 126th Ave, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
Great 3 bed/2.5 bath two story townhome in the sought after community of Kendall Breeze. This unit consists of tile on the first floor, and brand new carpet on the second floor.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13379 SW 142 TE
13379 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/2.5 bath home in Twin Lakes GATED community. Freshly painted throughout! The property has a garage with hurricane panels. Easy access to Florida Turnpike. Steps away from the community pool.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12326 SW 123rd St
12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12162 SW 143rd Ln
12162 Southwest 143rd Lane, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Largest model of 3/2/1 in the lake complex with washer & dryer, NO carpets anywhere & big fenced patio. 24 Hr. security & guard gated. Community pool. All bedrooms upstairs, washer & dryer in main floor. Ceramic & wood floors.
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14005 SE 130 Ave
14005 Southwest 130th Avenue, Three Lakes, FL
Twin Lake - Property Id: 263691 Beautiful 5/3 single-family home with a pool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263691 Property Id 263691 (RLNE5710737)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12231 SW 124th Ct
12231 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KENDALL BREEZE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL ROD IRON AND WOOD STAIRCASE.
Results within 1 mile of Three Lakes
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Richmond West
4 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13244 sw 111 terrace
13244 Southwest 111th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Town House in Kendall/The Crossings - Property Id: 269227 Spacious town house for rent Located in the Crossings in Kendall 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Devon-Aire Estates
1 Unit Available
11115 SW 122nd CT
11115 Southwest 122nd Court, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 sqft
Great community located in Devon Aire. Great rental opportunity! Close to major roads and numerous shopping centers.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Sabal Chase
1 Unit Available
11514 SW 109th Rd 37
11514 Southwest 109th Road, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story, 3/2.5 starter townhouse ready for its new family! Band new modern wood laminate floors, new kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops accent this comfortable and highly sought after home in Sabal Chase.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
11010 SW 160th St
11010 Southwest 160th Street, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1367 sqft
Amazing 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths home, single family home. Ceramic tile floors, fenced yard, Large living area, Accordion Shutters, plus family room. Close to schools, shopping, public transportation and easily accessible to major highway.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11744 SW 106th Terrace
11744 SW 106th Ter, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2003 sqft
AMAZING Town Home in a beautiful urban style gated community. Cook your meals with state of the art stainless steel appliances, spacious cabinetry, quartz counter tops.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14468 Southwest 138th Place
14468 Southwest 138th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1529 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
