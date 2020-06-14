201 Apartments for rent in Three Lakes, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12456 SW 126th Ave
12456 SW 126th Ave, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
Great 3 bed/2.5 bath two story townhome in the sought after community of Kendall Breeze. This unit consists of tile on the first floor, and brand new carpet on the second floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13379 SW 142 TE
13379 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/2.5 bath home in Twin Lakes GATED community. Freshly painted throughout! The property has a garage with hurricane panels. Easy access to Florida Turnpike. Steps away from the community pool.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12326 SW 123rd St
12326 SW 123rd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Absolutely gorgeous 4/2.5 bathroom * Corner* town home. "THE OLYMPIA" the most sought after town home in prestigious Kendall Breeze. This beautiful home features an open floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12231 SW 124th Ct
12231 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED KENDALL BREEZE TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, LAMINATE FLOORS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL ROD IRON AND WOOD STAIRCASE.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
13455 SW 104th Ter
13455 Southwest 104th Terrace, The Crossings, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful home in the Crossings area. Huge covered patio ideal for summer BBQs and outdoor entertaining with pass-through window to kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
11624 SW 135th Ln
11624 Southwest 135th Lane, Richmond Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4 bedrooms 2 bath, split bedroom plan single family house. Double car garage available June 1, 2020. Substantially remodeled. Spacious eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with built out closet & dressing area. 3 french door exits to the yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11621 SW 117th Ct
11621 Southwest 117th Court, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
CHARMING AND SPACIOUS SINGLE HOME WITH LIGHT FILLED ROOMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS IN THE SECOND FLOOR AND GUEST BATHROOM IN A OFFICE ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CENTRALLY LOCATED, IN A WALKING DISTANCE OF PUBLIX, BANKS AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

1 of 23

Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10524 SW 132 COURT
10524 SW 132nd Ct, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
CROSSINGS ESTATE HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION! 4/2 WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON LARGE FULLY FENCED 10,000 SQ.FT. LOT. TILED LIVING AREAS WITH CARPETING IN BEDROOMS.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,362
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Three Lakes, FL

Three Lakes apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

