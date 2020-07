The Venue at Lakewood Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area courtyard internet cafe elevator gym pool bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly alarm system cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments game room internet access online portal

Venue At Lakewood Ranch – Envision an ideal community that includes a main street area complete with gourmet fare, unique shops, one-of-a-kind boutiques as well as top shelf entertainment all within walking distance!



Our neighborhood has it all – The Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club boasts three different masterfully designed golf courses and 18 lighted tennis courts. Spend the afternoon at the Premier Sports campus with 22 fields on 140 acres, or enjoy the more than 150 miles of sidewalks and trails, community parks, lakes and nature preserves that surround our community. Venue At Lakewood Ranch is located in the prestigious A-rated Manatee County school district and directly across from the award-winning Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Come experience exceptional living every day at Venue At Lakewood Ranch.