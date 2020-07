Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly clubhouse playground sauna

Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy. 301, I-4 and I-75, the serene Hillsborough River, and some of Hillsborough County's most beautiful parks. Our community offers a short commute to exciting venues such as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Busch Gardens Theme Park, and a generous supply of great shopping and dining venues.



Finding the right apartment home to fit your comfort and needs has never been easier. Our inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes were designed with your comfort in mind. Our floor plans feature spacious layouts, private patios, large closets, dishwashers, and so much more. We offer our residents an enhanced lifestyle of comfort and convenience.