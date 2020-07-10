Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access new construction online portal

In North Tampa and next to University of South Florida, Palms at Ashley Oaks is an ideal location. The spacious, open floor plan apartment community is located right of I-275, a short drive to the beach, and close to Lettuce Lake Park and University Mall. One- and two-bedroom units offer wood and carpet flooring, a fireplace, and electric appliances in the kitchen. After a long day at work, school, or exploring all Tampa has to offer, taking a dip in the on-site pool adds to the relaxing atmosphere of Palms at Ashley Oaks.