Palms at Ashley Oaks
Palms at Ashley Oaks

1701 E 131st Ave · (813) 534-4519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 E 131st Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G18 · Avail. Sep 3

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit G10 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit H203 · Avail. now

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palms at Ashley Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
new construction
online portal
In North Tampa and next to University of South Florida, Palms at Ashley Oaks is an ideal location. The spacious, open floor plan apartment community is located right of I-275, a short drive to the beach, and close to Lettuce Lake Park and University Mall. One- and two-bedroom units offer wood and carpet flooring, a fireplace, and electric appliances in the kitchen. After a long day at work, school, or exploring all Tampa has to offer, taking a dip in the on-site pool adds to the relaxing atmosphere of Palms at Ashley Oaks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palms at Ashley Oaks have any available units?
Palms at Ashley Oaks has 6 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Palms at Ashley Oaks have?
Some of Palms at Ashley Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palms at Ashley Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Palms at Ashley Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palms at Ashley Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Palms at Ashley Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Palms at Ashley Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Palms at Ashley Oaks offers parking.
Does Palms at Ashley Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palms at Ashley Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palms at Ashley Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Palms at Ashley Oaks has a pool.
Does Palms at Ashley Oaks have accessible units?
No, Palms at Ashley Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Palms at Ashley Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palms at Ashley Oaks has units with dishwashers.
