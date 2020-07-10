Amenities
In North Tampa and next to University of South Florida, Palms at Ashley Oaks is an ideal location. The spacious, open floor plan apartment community is located right of I-275, a short drive to the beach, and close to Lettuce Lake Park and University Mall. One- and two-bedroom units offer wood and carpet flooring, a fireplace, and electric appliances in the kitchen. After a long day at work, school, or exploring all Tampa has to offer, taking a dip in the on-site pool adds to the relaxing atmosphere of Palms at Ashley Oaks.