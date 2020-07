Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse concierge fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Overlook at Crosstown Walk Apartments is well located only minutes from downtown Tampa and even closer to the Crosstown Expressway, I-75, I-4, I-275 and the Tampa International Airport.



Our brand new apartments offer large open floor plans with soaring 9 foot ceilings that maximize views, light and living space. They are well equipped with culinary kitchens and designer finishes like beautiful walnut plank flooring and generous closet space. Call or reserve online today to be among the first to call Overlook at Crosstown Walk home.