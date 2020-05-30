Oak Ramble Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center gym pool bbq/grill online portal package receiving tennis court hot tub

Oak Ramble is a 256 unit apartment community located in Tampa, Florida offering unique one and two bedroom homes for rent. Live just moments from Interstate 75, Interstate 275 and the University of South Florida. Oak Ramble is in the heart of the highly sought after Tampa Palms area. Our residents at Oak Ramble enjoy amenities such as two tropical swimming pools, a catch and release lake, a strength and cardio center and scenic views. Floor plans are comprised of desirable features such as washer/dryer connections, individual alarm systems, oversized walk-in closets, two windows in every kitchen and private patios/balconies. Some apartments include a u-shaped gourmet kitchen with designer finished countertops, brushed nickel hardware and lighting and hardwood style flooring. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!