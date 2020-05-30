All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Oak Ramble Apartments

14627 Grenadine Dr · (813) 336-3526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14627 Grenadine Dr, Tampa, FL 33613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6034GD · Avail. now

$991

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 6035GW · Avail. Aug 30

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 6058GW · Avail. Aug 20

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6308GD · Avail. Aug 20

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 6122GD · Avail. Aug 18

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 6012GW · Avail. Aug 18

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Ramble Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
hot tub
Oak Ramble is a 256 unit apartment community located in Tampa, Florida offering unique one and two bedroom homes for rent. Live just moments from Interstate 75, Interstate 275 and the University of South Florida. Oak Ramble is in the heart of the highly sought after Tampa Palms area. Our residents at Oak Ramble enjoy amenities such as two tropical swimming pools, a catch and release lake, a strength and cardio center and scenic views. Floor plans are comprised of desirable features such as washer/dryer connections, individual alarm systems, oversized walk-in closets, two windows in every kitchen and private patios/balconies. Some apartments include a u-shaped gourmet kitchen with designer finished countertops, brushed nickel hardware and lighting and hardwood style flooring. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oak Ramble Apartments have any available units?
Oak Ramble Apartments has 12 units available starting at $991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Ramble Apartments have?
Some of Oak Ramble Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Ramble Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Ramble Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Ramble Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Ramble Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oak Ramble Apartments offer parking?
No, Oak Ramble Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Oak Ramble Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Ramble Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Ramble Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oak Ramble Apartments has a pool.
Does Oak Ramble Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oak Ramble Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Ramble Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Oak Ramble Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

