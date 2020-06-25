Hampton Place

Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home about 700 sqft in a great location. This property is located in a community that offers you a quiet and serene tropical setting, featuring one-bedroom luxury apartment homes. BBQ and picnic area washer and dryer in units. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of large apartment properties, this is the place for you! Incredible location. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This unit features new tasteful vinyl flooring in the bedrooms, Living Room and Dining Area, Refreshed Kitchen Cabinets, Washer, and Dryer, Garbage Disposal. This property is in a great location and the community also offers a pool in the location.
Home Features & Amenities
Stove
Fridge
Private Driveway
Large yard
open kitchen
Pantry
Pet friendly
Great location
Central tampa
Deck
Garden
Storage Space
Quiet neighborhood
Near Shoppes and Eateries
Near Transportation
Walk in shower