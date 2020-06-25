All apartments in Tampa
Hampton Place
Hampton Place

1915 W Waters Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1915 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home about 700 sqft in a great location. This property is located in a community that offers you a quiet and serene tropical setting, featuring one-bedroom luxury apartment homes. BBQ and picnic area washer and dryer in units. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of large apartment properties, this is the place for you! Incredible location. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to 275. This unit features new tasteful vinyl flooring in the bedrooms, Living Room and Dining Area, Refreshed Kitchen Cabinets, Washer, and Dryer, Garbage Disposal. This property is in a great location and the community also offers a pool in the location.

Home Features & Amenities

Stove
Fridge
Private Driveway
Large yard
open kitchen
Pantry
Pet friendly
Great location
Central tampa
Deck
Garden
Storage Space
Quiet neighborhood
Near Shoppes and Eateries
Near Transportation
Walk in shower

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Place have any available units?
Hampton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Place have?
Some of Hampton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Place is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Place offer parking?
No, Hampton Place does not offer parking.
Does Hampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Place have a pool?
Yes, Hampton Place has a pool.
Does Hampton Place have accessible units?
No, Hampton Place does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Hampton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
