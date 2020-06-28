9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fantastic 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage home in the beautiful Hunter's Green, a sought after communities in New Tampa, with it's outstanding gated community, provides 24/7 man gated. This single story home features 1,838 square feet of living area and is move in condition with new carpet and paint. The light and bright great room combination of living room / dining room is great for entertaining. The kitchen is large enough for a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooking the family room that has sliders that showcase the covered screened patio and fenced in yard. With mature landscaping in the front and backyard you will feel a little bit of paradise. The master bedroom suite boasts a huge walk in closet, dual vanities and shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious with more than ample closet space and the split floor-plan provides added privacy. Always a plus to have the laundry room that includes the washer/dryer, and built in cabinetry. A community that you can enjoy playground, tennis courts, soccer field, athletic center, basket ball courts, volley ball courts, picnic tables, swimming pool, playground, access to Flatwoods 13 miles of walking trails and top-rated schools. Residents may choose to join the Hunter's Green Country Club, which offers an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed golf course, dining and social options.