Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY

9323 Hunters Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

9323 Hunters Park Way, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage home in the beautiful Hunter's Green, a sought after communities in New Tampa, with it's outstanding gated community, provides 24/7 man gated. This single story home features 1,838 square feet of living area and is move in condition with new carpet and paint. The light and bright great room combination of living room / dining room is great for entertaining. The kitchen is large enough for a breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooking the family room that has sliders that showcase the covered screened patio and fenced in yard. With mature landscaping in the front and backyard you will feel a little bit of paradise. The master bedroom suite boasts a huge walk in closet, dual vanities and shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious with more than ample closet space and the split floor-plan provides added privacy. Always a plus to have the laundry room that includes the washer/dryer, and built in cabinetry. A community that you can enjoy playground, tennis courts, soccer field, athletic center, basket ball courts, volley ball courts, picnic tables, swimming pool, playground, access to Flatwoods 13 miles of walking trails and top-rated schools. Residents may choose to join the Hunter's Green Country Club, which offers an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed golf course, dining and social options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY have any available units?
9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY have?
Some of 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY offers parking.
Does 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY has a pool.
Does 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 HUNTERS PARK WAY has units with dishwashers.
