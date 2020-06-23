All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 921 SEDDON COVE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
921 SEDDON COVE WAY
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

921 SEDDON COVE WAY

921 Seddon Cove Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Harbour Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

921 Seddon Cove Way, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Waterfront condo located in beautiful Seddon Cove Condominium located on Harbour Island. This condo community provides extensively lighted and landscaped grounds, ample guest parking, walkway along boat docks exclusive Island, parks, and easy walking access to Tampa’s extended Riverwalk, Convention Center, Amalie Arena and Sparkman Channel. Come live the Urban Lifestyle today! Walk into the condo and immediately relax with sweeping water views of Seddon Channel waterway. Amenities in this 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo include: uniquely designed kitchen with abundant cabinet storage, full size SUB-ZERO wine cooler, granite counter tops, built-in ice makers & coolers, refrigerators, cook top, espresso maker and more, split plan with large master suite with large walk-in shower w/ 2 shower heads, walk-in closets, double vanity sinks, guest bedroom with private bath and built-in murphy bed, walk-in closet, large open living room with sweeping views of the Seddon Channel. Large covered patio including built-in TV cable and electric connections. Seddon Cove is a secure guard gated community of Harbor Island, one of Tampa Bay’s premier places to call home. Conveniently close to restaurants, Starbucks, hotels, JW Marriott-coming soon, and SO MUCH MORE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 SEDDON COVE WAY have any available units?
921 SEDDON COVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 SEDDON COVE WAY have?
Some of 921 SEDDON COVE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 SEDDON COVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
921 SEDDON COVE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 SEDDON COVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 921 SEDDON COVE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 921 SEDDON COVE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 921 SEDDON COVE WAY does offer parking.
Does 921 SEDDON COVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 SEDDON COVE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 SEDDON COVE WAY have a pool?
No, 921 SEDDON COVE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 921 SEDDON COVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 921 SEDDON COVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 921 SEDDON COVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 SEDDON COVE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College