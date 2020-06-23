921 SEDDON COVE WAY

Amenities

Waterfront condo located in beautiful Seddon Cove Condominium located on Harbour Island. This condo community provides extensively lighted and landscaped grounds, ample guest parking, walkway along boat docks exclusive Island, parks, and easy walking access to Tampa’s extended Riverwalk, Convention Center, Amalie Arena and Sparkman Channel. Come live the Urban Lifestyle today! Walk into the condo and immediately relax with sweeping water views of Seddon Channel waterway. Amenities in this 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo include: uniquely designed kitchen with abundant cabinet storage, full size SUB-ZERO wine cooler, granite counter tops, built-in ice makers & coolers, refrigerators, cook top, espresso maker and more, split plan with large master suite with large walk-in shower w/ 2 shower heads, walk-in closets, double vanity sinks, guest bedroom with private bath and built-in murphy bed, walk-in closet, large open living room with sweeping views of the Seddon Channel. Large covered patio including built-in TV cable and electric connections. Seddon Cove is a secure guard gated community of Harbor Island, one of Tampa Bay’s premier places to call home. Conveniently close to restaurants, Starbucks, hotels, JW Marriott-coming soon, and SO MUCH MORE!!!