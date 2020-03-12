All apartments in Tampa
916 East Emma Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 East Emma Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to your charming Seminole Heights bungalow! As you arrive to the front of the home, you will notice the expansive enclosed
front porch which gives you extra space for the whole family. The property is fully fenced for the family to play or the dogs to roam. On top of it all, there is a plethora of eclectic dining in and around this wonderful historic neighborhood. Water & Gas included in this rental property! Come lease this space before it's too late! No initial cost for application. If we like what we see, we will ask for $50 per adult applicant going forward. Instructions to apply are in the MLS attachments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 E EMMA STREET have any available units?
916 E EMMA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 E EMMA STREET have?
Some of 916 E EMMA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 E EMMA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
916 E EMMA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 E EMMA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 E EMMA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 916 E EMMA STREET offer parking?
No, 916 E EMMA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 916 E EMMA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 E EMMA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 E EMMA STREET have a pool?
No, 916 E EMMA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 916 E EMMA STREET have accessible units?
No, 916 E EMMA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 916 E EMMA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 E EMMA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
