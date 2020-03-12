916 E EMMA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to your charming Seminole Heights bungalow! As you arrive to the front of the home, you will notice the expansive enclosed

front porch which gives you extra space for the whole family. The property is fully fenced for the family to play or the dogs to roam. On top of it all, there is a plethora of eclectic dining in and around this wonderful historic neighborhood. Water & Gas included in this rental property! Come lease this space before it's too late! No initial cost for application. If we like what we see, we will ask for $50 per adult applicant going forward. Instructions to apply are in the MLS attachments.