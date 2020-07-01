912 East 20th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,949 per month OR 7 months @ $1,999 per month Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 2,397 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1915

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Wood-frame

Floors: 2 Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Parking: Parking Pad

Laundry: Inside Washer/Dryer Hookup

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: None allowed



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Fully Renovated

New Metal Roof

2 New HVAC Units w/ New Ductwork

New Plumbing

New Electric

New Windows

New Hot Water Heater

New Floors

New Kitchens with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets and island

New Bathrooms

Wrap-Around Porch

Back Porch

Loft



LEASE INFO: Duration: 7 months or 1 Year Date

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595

Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!