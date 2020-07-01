912 East 20th Avenue

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,949 per month OR 7 months @ $1,999 per month Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Footage: 2,397 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1915
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood-frame
Floors: 2 Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Parking: Parking Pad
Laundry: Inside Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: None allowed
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Fully Renovated
New Metal Roof
2 New HVAC Units w/ New Ductwork
New Plumbing
New Electric
New Windows
New Hot Water Heater
New Floors
New Kitchens with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets and island
New Bathrooms
Wrap-Around Porch
Back Porch
Loft
LEASE INFO: Duration: 7 months or 1 Year Date
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
