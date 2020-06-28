All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
909 N Excelda Ave
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

909 N Excelda Ave

909 North Excelda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

909 North Excelda Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
909 N Excelda Ave Available 09/18/19 South Tampa Stunning Remodel 3BD/2BTH Home in the Heart of South Tampa - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!! This home has it all!! Spacious S Tampa 3BD/2BTH. Fantastic kitchen with gorgeous rich 42 inch cocoa cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, upgraded lighting, blinds, and much much more! Kitchen offers an open-concept floor plan, plenty of cabinet space, island/breakfast bar and amazing cocoa wood floors throughout kitchen & family room for hosting a dinner party! Master retreat has a huge walk in closet, access to the huge fenced backyard, cocoa wood floors and a newly remodeled bath! This home is located just off of Armenia with easy access to Selmon Freeway and Tampa International Airport. Dont miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to live, play, and work in the Heart of South Tampa! This home has it all .... Come view this pristine home with all the bells and whistles today! Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Call of schedule your showing online! * Interior & Exterior pest control are included in the rental rate.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE5110055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 N Excelda Ave have any available units?
909 N Excelda Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 N Excelda Ave have?
Some of 909 N Excelda Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 N Excelda Ave currently offering any rent specials?
909 N Excelda Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 N Excelda Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 N Excelda Ave is pet friendly.
Does 909 N Excelda Ave offer parking?
No, 909 N Excelda Ave does not offer parking.
Does 909 N Excelda Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 N Excelda Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 N Excelda Ave have a pool?
No, 909 N Excelda Ave does not have a pool.
Does 909 N Excelda Ave have accessible units?
No, 909 N Excelda Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 909 N Excelda Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 N Excelda Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
