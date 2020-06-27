909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE

Amenities

Live in this beautiful 1928 Bungalow and enjoy all that Seminole Height's has to offer! Just a stone's throw from Ella's Folk Art Cafe and a short walk to Seminole Heights Mini Mart you'll love the walkability of the location. Enjoy an evening cocktail on the front porch, front screened porch or on the back patio while taking in the beautiful landscaping and privacy of the space. So many choices for relaxation! As you enter the home you'll be thrilled to see how large family and dining rooms are making entertaining oh so easy. The larger bedrooms and office space off the kitchen complete this home. Don't miss out on this home! CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT. DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CALL THIS BEAUTY HOME! Move in August 1st!