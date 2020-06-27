All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE

909 East Shadowlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

909 East Shadowlawn Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Live in this beautiful 1928 Bungalow and enjoy all that Seminole Height's has to offer! Just a stone's throw from Ella's Folk Art Cafe and a short walk to Seminole Heights Mini Mart you'll love the walkability of the location. Enjoy an evening cocktail on the front porch, front screened porch or on the back patio while taking in the beautiful landscaping and privacy of the space. So many choices for relaxation! As you enter the home you'll be thrilled to see how large family and dining rooms are making entertaining oh so easy. The larger bedrooms and office space off the kitchen complete this home. Don't miss out on this home! CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT. DON'T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO CALL THIS BEAUTY HOME! Move in August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 E SHADOWLAWN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College