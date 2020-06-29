All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 13 2020

903 ANCHORAGE ROAD

903 Anchorage Road · No Longer Available
Location

903 Anchorage Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Private courtyard home completely walled to create exceptional indoor and outdoor living spaces perfect for entertaining while offering the ultimate in privacy. Built on a unique pie-shaped home site within the Island Homes community of beautiful Harbour Island, this home offers 4 bedrooms/4 baths in main home, plus an additional 650+SF detached guest cabana with separate kitchenette, family Room, 5th bedroom & full private bath - perfect for In-law or Nanny quarters. The owners have upgraded and finishing the home adding new Thermal windows and doors throughout the Family Living/Kitchen areas. A beautiful suspended staircase adorned with solid iron and wood greets you as you arrive in the home. The home offers soaring Cathedral Ceilings with loads of large windows; and beautiful Marble flooring. The Kitchen has been finished with rich wood cabinetry with complementing Granite, commercial grade appliances & more. Family and Formal Living areas open to a beautifully finished covered Lanai and oversized courtyard and pool area. The Master's Retreat welcomes you with a romantic dual sided fireplace, soaring cathedral ceilings; private balcony overlooking lake & downtown, gorgeous Master Bath & a boutique closet unlike anything you've seen. A wonderful lifestyle awaits you...Start living your dream today! Also available furnished at $14,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD have any available units?
903 ANCHORAGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD have?
Some of 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
903 ANCHORAGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 ANCHORAGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
