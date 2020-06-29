903 ANCHORAGE ROAD

Amenities

Private courtyard home completely walled to create exceptional indoor and outdoor living spaces perfect for entertaining while offering the ultimate in privacy. Built on a unique pie-shaped home site within the Island Homes community of beautiful Harbour Island, this home offers 4 bedrooms/4 baths in main home, plus an additional 650+SF detached guest cabana with separate kitchenette, family Room, 5th bedroom & full private bath - perfect for In-law or Nanny quarters. The owners have upgraded and finishing the home adding new Thermal windows and doors throughout the Family Living/Kitchen areas. A beautiful suspended staircase adorned with solid iron and wood greets you as you arrive in the home. The home offers soaring Cathedral Ceilings with loads of large windows; and beautiful Marble flooring. The Kitchen has been finished with rich wood cabinetry with complementing Granite, commercial grade appliances & more. Family and Formal Living areas open to a beautifully finished covered Lanai and oversized courtyard and pool area. The Master's Retreat welcomes you with a romantic dual sided fireplace, soaring cathedral ceilings; private balcony overlooking lake & downtown, gorgeous Master Bath & a boutique closet unlike anything you've seen. A wonderful lifestyle awaits you...Start living your dream today! Also available furnished at $14,000/mo.