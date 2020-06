Amenities

Unique old Tampa charm with completely modern amenities. Originally built in 1926 the Historic Seville building is absolutely stunning! This 3rd floor unit features wood floors and the inviting warmth of sun bathed rooms with light from 4 directions. An open floor plan gives this home a spacious feel. The electric fireplace in the formal living room is decorative and beautiful. A large family room provides the perfect spot for relaxing with ample windows and a built in bookcase. The updated kitchen provides plenty of space for cooking on the solid granite counter tops and is finished with gorgeous solid wood cabinetry and stainless appliances. The master bed and bath feature a tiled walk-in shower stall and granite counter top. Large guest bedrooms have double closets and are complete with beautiful wood shutters. Each floor has a shared foyer. Washer and dryer are in a common area and the building features a basement store room.