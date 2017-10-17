8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Waterview, Pet Friendly, Quiet Cul-De-Sac Location! Owner will agree to a 6 month lease at $1650/month. Welcome home to the beautiful, gated community of the Hammocks in New Tampa off of County Line rd. This 3/2.5/1 END UNIT townhome has a perfect location at the end of a cul-de-sac with extra guest parking, and access to the conservation walking trail paths. The main living area downstairs is light & bright from the extra windows and includes kitchen, dining and a spacious family room. Triple sliding glass doors lead out to the covered lanai with a lovely pond view. Also downstairs is a half bathroom and a staircase storage closet with shelving. The second floor features the oversized master suite with two closets while the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Brand new Trane AC system installed. Pet friendly per HOA allowed breeds. Pet Deposit is refundable. One car garage with door opener is perfect for parking your vehicle. Washer and Dryer included. Security deposit for move in $1550. Tenant occupied till 9/1/19