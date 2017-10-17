All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:23 AM

8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE

8581 Trail Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8581 Trail Wind Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Waterview, Pet Friendly, Quiet Cul-De-Sac Location! Owner will agree to a 6 month lease at $1650/month. Welcome home to the beautiful, gated community of the Hammocks in New Tampa off of County Line rd. This 3/2.5/1 END UNIT townhome has a perfect location at the end of a cul-de-sac with extra guest parking, and access to the conservation walking trail paths. The main living area downstairs is light & bright from the extra windows and includes kitchen, dining and a spacious family room. Triple sliding glass doors lead out to the covered lanai with a lovely pond view. Also downstairs is a half bathroom and a staircase storage closet with shelving. The second floor features the oversized master suite with two closets while the secondary bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Brand new Trane AC system installed. Pet friendly per HOA allowed breeds. Pet Deposit is refundable. One car garage with door opener is perfect for parking your vehicle. Washer and Dryer included. Security deposit for move in $1550. Tenant occupied till 9/1/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have any available units?
8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have?
Some of 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8581 TRAIL WIND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
