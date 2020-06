Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Hidden gem in the middle of New Tampa! Clean, Clean, Clean 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome with Screened Lanai. Complete appliance package including Washer and Dryer. Both Bedrooms upstairs with their own private full bathrooms. Water and Trash included. Gated community close to everything the Tampa Bay Area has to offer. A must see!