8428 Fenwick Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House on Richmond Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with home office in Richmond Place. Home features tile in all wet areas. Kitchen overlooks the great room which boasts hard wood floors and a custom built entertainment center.Home includes speaker system that has been wired for surround sound. Master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and sliders to the back patio. Master bath with garden tub, separate walk in shower and double sinks. Large home office/den includes custom cabinetry for storage. Laundry room features upgraded washer and dryer. Screened Lanai and fenced back yard. Community amenities include a pool and playground. Home is in busy area near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.



