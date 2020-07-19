All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8428 Fenwick Ave

8428 Fenwick Avenue · (813) 618-6353 ext. 202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8428 Fenwick Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8428 Fenwick Ave · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House on Richmond Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with home office in Richmond Place. Home features tile in all wet areas. Kitchen overlooks the great room which boasts hard wood floors and a custom built entertainment center.Home includes speaker system that has been wired for surround sound. Master bedroom includes a ceiling fan and sliders to the back patio. Master bath with garden tub, separate walk in shower and double sinks. Large home office/den includes custom cabinetry for storage. Laundry room features upgraded washer and dryer. Screened Lanai and fenced back yard. Community amenities include a pool and playground. Home is in busy area near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

(RLNE3198080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 Fenwick Ave have any available units?
8428 Fenwick Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8428 Fenwick Ave have?
Some of 8428 Fenwick Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 Fenwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8428 Fenwick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 Fenwick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8428 Fenwick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8428 Fenwick Ave offer parking?
No, 8428 Fenwick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8428 Fenwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8428 Fenwick Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 Fenwick Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8428 Fenwick Ave has a pool.
Does 8428 Fenwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 8428 Fenwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 Fenwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8428 Fenwick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
