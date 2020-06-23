8216 N 11TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautifully renovated home brings you comfort and space, coupled with a large backyard area perfect for families. This 4 bedroom/2 bathroom BLOCK home is move in ready. The interior is completely renovated with New flooring, New Bathrooms, New Kitchen with lots of cabinets, Newly painted, New Water Heater, New backyard fence, Kitchen appliances (to be installed) and New AC. Walk into the spacious and open living area with ceramic tile floors which leaves for lots of possibilities. The kitchen comes with BRAND NEW CABINETS, lots of cabinets, counter space, Appliances to be installed (Range and refrigerator) and area for casual dining. You will not believe the elegant bathrooms in this home and the spacious bedrooms. Big fenced yard with area to put your washer and dryer. Just around the corner to shopping, restaurant, transportation, and more. Property is also listed for Sale # T3134682