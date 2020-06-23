All apartments in Tampa
8216 N 11TH STREET
8216 N 11TH STREET

8216 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8216 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully renovated home brings you comfort and space, coupled with a large backyard area perfect for families. This 4 bedroom/2 bathroom BLOCK home is move in ready. The interior is completely renovated with New flooring, New Bathrooms, New Kitchen with lots of cabinets, Newly painted, New Water Heater, New backyard fence, Kitchen appliances (to be installed) and New AC. Walk into the spacious and open living area with ceramic tile floors which leaves for lots of possibilities. The kitchen comes with BRAND NEW CABINETS, lots of cabinets, counter space, Appliances to be installed (Range and refrigerator) and area for casual dining. You will not believe the elegant bathrooms in this home and the spacious bedrooms. Big fenced yard with area to put your washer and dryer. Just around the corner to shopping, restaurant, transportation, and more. Property is also listed for Sale # T3134682

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 N 11TH STREET have any available units?
8216 N 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 N 11TH STREET have?
Some of 8216 N 11TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 N 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8216 N 11TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 N 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8216 N 11TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8216 N 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 8216 N 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8216 N 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8216 N 11TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 N 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 8216 N 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8216 N 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 8216 N 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 N 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8216 N 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
