8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY

Amenities
Absolutely Beautiful {Executive} Home in Gated Community (10++ Inside and Out) * VERY Open Floor Plan (14’ vaulted ceilings) * Large Kitchen Overlooks the Family Room, Tiled Lanai and an Oversized Conservation Lot (65’ x 145’) * Kitchen Features: 42” Cabinets, Corian Countertops, Island, Quiet Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting * Other Features Include: Very private street (only 11 homes – dead ends in both directions ), Surround sound in family room, rounded corners, plant ledges art niches, fully fenced backyard, full irrigation system, neutral colors throughout… * New carpet throughout, newer HVAC (2015), gas water heater (2018) * This home was built be one of Tampa Bay’s best home builders – Cardel Homes * 3 Bedrooms + Study * Community Features: Pool with 2 story water slide, 6 lane Junior Olympic style pool, splash area, 1,300 SF workout facility, 4 lit tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, open field, dog park and 1.1 miles walking trails around ponds * Close to restaurants, shopping, movie theater, USAA, VA Hospital, USF and very easy access to I75 * Plus, BEST neighbors in New Tampa! Note: Rent: – includes lawn maintenance. Weed and pest control for lawn included in rent not lawn maintenance.