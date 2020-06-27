All apartments in Tampa
8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY
Location

8209 Myrtle Point Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Absolutely Beautiful {Executive} Home in Gated Community (10++ Inside and Out) * VERY Open Floor Plan (14’ vaulted ceilings) * Large Kitchen Overlooks the Family Room, Tiled Lanai and an Oversized Conservation Lot (65’ x 145’) * Kitchen Features: 42” Cabinets, Corian Countertops, Island, Quiet Dishwasher, Recessed Lighting * Other Features Include: Very private street (only 11 homes – dead ends in both directions ), Surround sound in family room, rounded corners, plant ledges art niches, fully fenced backyard, full irrigation system, neutral colors throughout… * New carpet throughout, newer HVAC (2015), gas water heater (2018) * This home was built be one of Tampa Bay’s best home builders – Cardel Homes * 3 Bedrooms + Study * Community Features: Pool with 2 story water slide, 6 lane Junior Olympic style pool, splash area, 1,300 SF workout facility, 4 lit tennis courts, 2 playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, open field, dog park and 1.1 miles walking trails around ponds * Close to restaurants, shopping, movie theater, USAA, VA Hospital, USF and very easy access to I75 * Plus, BEST neighbors in New Tampa! Note: Rent: – includes lawn maintenance. Weed and pest control for lawn included in rent not lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY have any available units?
8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY have?
Some of 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY offers parking.
Does 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY has a pool.
Does 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY have accessible units?
No, 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8209 MYRTLE POINT WAY has units with dishwashers.
