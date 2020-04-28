808 N MACDILL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot. Great room has a bar and is perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. Tile floors and carpet throughout. Privacy fenced lot, with an enormous backyard that is a must see. Close to Downtown, I 275 and MacDill AFB, and U of Tampa.

Rent Includes: Partial Furnishings

Rent Also Includes: Lawn Maintenance and Pest Control. Renter is responsible for verifying school districts as they are subject to change.