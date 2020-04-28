All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 808 N MACDILL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
808 N MACDILL AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

808 N MACDILL AVENUE

808 South Macdill Avenue · (813) 855-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Parkland Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

808 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Parkland Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Partially furnished.Charming 1950's South Tampa Home. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath, and almost 2,000. s.f. with marvelous great room, large formal living room and dining room. Large 100 X 130 lot. Great room has a bar and is perfect for entertaining. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer. Tile floors and carpet throughout. Privacy fenced lot, with an enormous backyard that is a must see. Close to Downtown, I 275 and MacDill AFB, and U of Tampa.
Rent Includes: Partial Furnishings
Rent Also Includes: Lawn Maintenance and Pest Control. Renter is responsible for verifying school districts as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 N MACDILL AVENUE have any available units?
808 N MACDILL AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 N MACDILL AVENUE have?
Some of 808 N MACDILL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, furnished, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 N MACDILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
808 N MACDILL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 N MACDILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 808 N MACDILL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 808 N MACDILL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 808 N MACDILL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 808 N MACDILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 N MACDILL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 N MACDILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 808 N MACDILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 808 N MACDILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 808 N MACDILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 808 N MACDILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 N MACDILL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 808 N MACDILL AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity