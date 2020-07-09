All apartments in Tampa
803 E Lake Ave

803 East Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

803 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/faee77e059 ---- PERFECT SEMINOLE HEIGHTS APARTMENT 2 bedroom apartment with. This Seminole Heights area apartment was recently renovated inside with new flooring, kitchen, and bathroom. This one is freshly painted, in the front of the property, and is ready for a busy tenant that likes some privacy. Great natural light through the windows as well. Unit D is located on second floor of the building. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $750 Parking: No Data Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: No Data

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 E Lake Ave have any available units?
803 E Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 803 E Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
803 E Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 E Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 E Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 803 E Lake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 803 E Lake Ave offers parking.
Does 803 E Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 E Lake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 E Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 803 E Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 803 E Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 803 E Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 803 E Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 E Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 E Lake Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 E Lake Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

