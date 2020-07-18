763 Cruise View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage tennis court

Unique opportunity to rent a 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath fully furnished large condo in the gated community of Island Place. All furniture less than 1 year old and in brand new condition. Entire condo has been recently renovated with beautiful kitchen, new plank flooring, all new stainless steel appliances and balcony directly in front of the bay. This corner unit faces the mangroves at the end of a no-outlet street to offer the ultimate privacy getaway. Includes a one car garage with washer and dryer and a personal parking spot. Beautiful balcony allows you to indulge in a private tropical paradise and watch the cruise ships go by. Luxurious community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse with gym will give you true resort living. Also includes water and curb-side trash pick-up twice a week. Don't miss out on your opportunity to be in walking distance to the Tampa Bay Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works, Columbia Cafe, Starbucks and the USF Med School! This turn-key move in situation is hard to come by and will go quick, don't miss out and give us a call now! DON'T deal with elevator buildings and public hallways enjoy your private entrance home now! Available Early August.