Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:04 AM

763 Cruise View Drive

763 Cruise View Drive · (315) 450-4687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

763 Cruise View Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 763 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Unique opportunity to rent a 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath fully furnished large condo in the gated community of Island Place. All furniture less than 1 year old and in brand new condition. Entire condo has been recently renovated with beautiful kitchen, new plank flooring, all new stainless steel appliances and balcony directly in front of the bay. This corner unit faces the mangroves at the end of a no-outlet street to offer the ultimate privacy getaway. Includes a one car garage with washer and dryer and a personal parking spot. Beautiful balcony allows you to indulge in a private tropical paradise and watch the cruise ships go by. Luxurious community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse with gym will give you true resort living. Also includes water and curb-side trash pick-up twice a week. Don't miss out on your opportunity to be in walking distance to the Tampa Bay Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works, Columbia Cafe, Starbucks and the USF Med School! This turn-key move in situation is hard to come by and will go quick, don't miss out and give us a call now! DON'T deal with elevator buildings and public hallways enjoy your private entrance home now! Available Early August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Cruise View Drive have any available units?
763 Cruise View Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 Cruise View Drive have?
Some of 763 Cruise View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Cruise View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
763 Cruise View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Cruise View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 763 Cruise View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 763 Cruise View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 763 Cruise View Drive offers parking.
Does 763 Cruise View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 Cruise View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Cruise View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 763 Cruise View Drive has a pool.
Does 763 Cruise View Drive have accessible units?
No, 763 Cruise View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Cruise View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Cruise View Drive has units with dishwashers.
