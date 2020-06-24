726 S OREGON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room yoga

Rare rental home in historic South Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood. This walkable community is full of majestic bungalows and mansions. Bayshore Blvd is just 2 blocks away for biking, walks, etc. Hyde Park Village is a breezeway away, hosting markets, yoga in the park, CineBistro theatre, boutique dining, all convenient to downtown, Channelside, Mac Dill Air Force Base and 30 min from the beaches. This home is complete turnkey with everything, a fully equipped kitchen, linens... just bring your toothbrush! Volumnious one-story with 12-15' high ceilings, tastefully furnished with period furniture, antiques, art, wood floors, granite counters in kitchen with walk in pantry, huge master suite with unique antique king size bed fenced yard (yard service included) 12x8 walk in closet, separate shower, W/C, 10' vanity....Exits to private courtyard, shaded by huge oaks. Dining room, family room with TV adjoins living room, 3rd bedroom set up as office with "Jack and Jill" (shared) bathroom with full tub, shared by guest room. Original, double hung windows, pine floors & the inherent charm & character of a wood frame bungalow known as Hyde Park Presbyterian's "Olivet Chapel". Unattached 1 1/2 car garage. Sit on the large front porch's porch swing and enjoy the time you saved being 5 min from everything! Complete credit/criminal application required. FIRST decide if a fully furnished home suits your needs. FURNISHED ONLY!