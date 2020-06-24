All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

726 S OREGON AVENUE

726 South Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
yoga
Rare rental home in historic South Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood. This walkable community is full of majestic bungalows and mansions. Bayshore Blvd is just 2 blocks away for biking, walks, etc. Hyde Park Village is a breezeway away, hosting markets, yoga in the park, CineBistro theatre, boutique dining, all convenient to downtown, Channelside, Mac Dill Air Force Base and 30 min from the beaches. This home is complete turnkey with everything, a fully equipped kitchen, linens... just bring your toothbrush! Volumnious one-story with 12-15' high ceilings, tastefully furnished with period furniture, antiques, art, wood floors, granite counters in kitchen with walk in pantry, huge master suite with unique antique king size bed fenced yard (yard service included) 12x8 walk in closet, separate shower, W/C, 10' vanity....Exits to private courtyard, shaded by huge oaks. Dining room, family room with TV adjoins living room, 3rd bedroom set up as office with "Jack and Jill" (shared) bathroom with full tub, shared by guest room. Original, double hung windows, pine floors & the inherent charm & character of a wood frame bungalow known as Hyde Park Presbyterian's "Olivet Chapel". Unattached 1 1/2 car garage. Sit on the large front porch's porch swing and enjoy the time you saved being 5 min from everything! Complete credit/criminal application required. FIRST decide if a fully furnished home suits your needs. FURNISHED ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 S OREGON AVENUE have any available units?
726 S OREGON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 S OREGON AVENUE have?
Some of 726 S OREGON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 S OREGON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
726 S OREGON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 S OREGON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 726 S OREGON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 726 S OREGON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 726 S OREGON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 726 S OREGON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 S OREGON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 S OREGON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 726 S OREGON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 726 S OREGON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 726 S OREGON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 726 S OREGON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 S OREGON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
