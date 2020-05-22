All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 718 East Wood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
718 East Wood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 East Wood Street

718 East Wood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 East Wood Street, Tampa, FL 33604

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This pet friendly house is centrally located, close to Seminole heights, and an easy commute to downtown and the university area. this darling 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with a fenced in yard, central A/C, and washer dryer included! is nestled in a quiet area next to public pools and parks
This pet friendly house is centrally located, close to Seminole heights, and an easy commute to downtown and the university area. this darling 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with a fenced in yard, central A/C, and washer dryer included! is nestled in a quiet area next to public pools and parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 East Wood Street have any available units?
718 East Wood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 East Wood Street have?
Some of 718 East Wood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 East Wood Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 East Wood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 East Wood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 718 East Wood Street is pet friendly.
Does 718 East Wood Street offer parking?
Yes, 718 East Wood Street does offer parking.
Does 718 East Wood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 East Wood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 East Wood Street have a pool?
Yes, 718 East Wood Street has a pool.
Does 718 East Wood Street have accessible units?
Yes, 718 East Wood Street has accessible units.
Does 718 East Wood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 East Wood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Palmera Pointe
7417 Palmera Pointe Cir
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College