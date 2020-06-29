All apartments in Tampa
713 N NEWPORT AVE UNIT A
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

713 N NEWPORT AVE UNIT A

713 North Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

713 North Newport Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
West Riverfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED 2/1 APARTMENT HOME IN NORTH HYDE PARK - Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Apartment Home, Includes a White Privacy Fence, Off Street Parking, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stacked Washer and Dryer in the home. One look is all it will take, perfect location in North Hyde Park, biking, activities, shopping nearby, Minutes to the interstate for ease of commute. Promotional gift of a 300.00 Dollar Visa Gift Card Upon Move in with a 12 Month Executed Lease.

One Time Application Fee 85.00 per Adult over 18
One Time Administration Fee of 275.00
Pets Allowed, 300.00 per Pet Fee Non Refundable
For more information visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call
1(727) 513-0708, Email: colo1750@rent.dynasty.com:

(RLNE5366409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

