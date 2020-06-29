713 N NEWPORT AVE UNIT A

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED 2/1 APARTMENT HOME IN NORTH HYDE PARK - Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom One Bath Apartment Home, Includes a White Privacy Fence, Off Street Parking, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stacked Washer and Dryer in the home. One look is all it will take, perfect location in North Hyde Park, biking, activities, shopping nearby, Minutes to the interstate for ease of commute. Promotional gift of a 300.00 Dollar Visa Gift Card Upon Move in with a 12 Month Executed Lease.



One Time Application Fee 85.00 per Adult over 18

One Time Administration Fee of 275.00

Pets Allowed, 300.00 per Pet Fee Non Refundable

